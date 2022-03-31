Kevin Costner Moves in Order: A Complete Guide

Kevin Costner has been a major player on the big screen for decades. Since the early 1980s, the Tin Cup star has been an A-list player in some of the most iconic films to date. Over the years, Kevin Costner has played many leading men, a serial killer, a couple of post-apocalyptic heroes, a few concerned fathers, a lawyer unraveling a deep-state conspiracy, a civil war lieutenant surviving with the Sioux in the great plains, one of Superman’s earthly parents, and even a farmer building the world’s first baseball diamond in a cornfield.

You name it, Costner can play it. The longtime actor has certainly proven his talents across the board in the film industry. But, where did it all start? And, how many films has Coster starred in during his prolific on-screen career?

Well, let’s take a look at the evolution of Kevin Costner’s films from the beginning until now.

A Complete Guide To Kevin Costner Movies – In Order:

Night Shift (1982)

Frances (1982)

The Big Chill (Uncredited) (1983)

Testament (1983)

Stacy’s Knights (1983)

Fandango (1985)

American Flyers (1985)

Silverado (1985)

The Untouchables (1987)

No Way Out (1987)

Bull Durham (1988)

Field of Dreams (1989)

The GunRunner (1989)

Revenge (1990)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

JFK (1991)

The BodyGuard (1991)

A Perfect World (1993)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

The War (1994)

Waterworld (1995)

Tin Cup (1996)

The Postman (1997)

Message In a Bottle (1999)

For Love of the Game (1999)

Play It To The Bone (2000)

Thirteen Days (2000)

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

Dragonfly (2002)

Open Range (2003)

The Upside of Anger (2004)

Rumor Has It (2005)

The Guardian (2006)

Mr. Brooks (2007)

Swing Vote (2008)

The New Daughter (2009)

The Company Men (2010)

Man of Steel (2013)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

3 Days to Kill Ethan Runner (2014)

Draft Day (2014)

Black or White (2014)

McFarland, USA (2015)

Fastball (2015)

Criminal (2016)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Molly’s Game (2017)

The Highwaymen (2019)

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

Let Him Go (2020)

Taking A Peek At Some of Kevin Costner’s Most Memorable Movie Roles

With dozens of films in his library, Kevin Costner is no doubt one of the most well-known faces on screen. The Bodyguard star also has several distinguished awards in his collection. The prominent actor has received two Academy Awards; three Golden Globe awards; two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and one Emmy Award. But, what are some of our all-time favorite Kevin Costner films?

Tin Cup

Release Date: August 16, 1996

Director: Ron Shelton

Starring: Kevin Costner, Renee Russo, Cheech Marin, Don Johnson

Tin Cup saw Kevin Costner pair up with director Ron Shelton nearly a decade after the duo worked together on Bull Durham. In Tin Cup, Kevin Costner plays a former pro-golfer who has one more chance to take a shot at a win missed years earlier. Fans loved it because Costner brought to the film what fans love about many of his roles – the hero finally getting the moment to redeem himself.

Bull Durham

Release Date: June 15, 1988

Director: Ron Shelton

Starring: Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins

There are two best-of-all-time baseball flicks in Kevin Costner’s film library…and Bull Durham is the first. In this film, Costner portrays a baseball player who has moved on, past his prime. However, his love for the game remains. Eventually, Costner’s character is called in to train a younger player (Robbins). Both Costner’s Crash Davis and Robbins’ characters are involved with the same woman (Sarandon).

Field of Dreams

Release Date: May 5, 1989

Director: Phil Alden Robinson

Starring: Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta

One of the all-time-best baseball flicks to date. Field of Dreams encapsulates everything the game of baseball stands for, bringing a sentimentality to the screen that brings us to tears each and every time we watch it. The film features Costner as a farm owner who is compelled to build a baseball field in his farm’s cornfield… because, “if you build it, he will come.”

While baseball is a core component of this film, it is really about taking time to enjoy our moments with loved ones. And, at the heart of the timeless film is one important question: “If you had the chance to meet someone who was taken from you one more time, wouldn’t you do it?” It’s that question that makes this film a legitimate classic that will continue to stand the test of time.

Dances With Wolves

Release Date: November 21, 1990

Director: Kevin Costner

Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene

Dances With Wolves is Kevin Costner’s first attempt at directing… and it was a major hit. The film features Kevin Costner as a Civil War Lieutenant. He is later accepted into a Native American tribe. Costner won the Best Director Academy Award for the film. Dances With Wolves took home the Academy Award for best picture that year, as well.

The Untouchables

Release Date: June 3, 1987

Director: Brian De Palma

Starring: Kevin Costner, Robert DeNiro, Sean Connery

In 1987, Kevin Costner took on one of his most ambitious roles on-screen portraying Eliot Ness in The Untouchables. The film is adapted from the memoirs of Eliot Ness and depicts Ness’s journey to take down the men, such as Al Capone, who were truly “untouchable” in 1930s Chicago.

Kevin Costner Has Been A Fan-Favorite Leading Man In Movies For Decades – Now He’s Lighting Up the Small-Screen Leading ‘Yellowstone’s’ Dutton Clan

With so many amazing and iconic roles over the years, it’s almost shocking that Kevin Costner had never taken the lead in a television series. However, when Costner showed up on the small screen in 2018 portraying the Dutton patriarch, John Dutton, in the hit Paramount + modern western series, Yellowstone, it soon became clear that it was this role the iconic movie star was waiting for all of these years. Sure, we love the actor in all of his many, many, successful film roles. However, few can think of Kevin Costner these days without envisioning him as the legendary John Dutton protecting the Yellowstone Ranch – and the Dutton clan – as only he can.