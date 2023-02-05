Kevin Costner Pays Touching Tribute to ‘The Bodyguard’ Co-Star Whitney Houston on the 11th Anniversary of Her Death

Days before the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston’s sudden passing at the Beverly Hilton, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and others honored the music icon while attending the Clive Davis Gala at the hotel’s ballroom.

Entertainment Weekly reports that while at the event, Costner spoke about meeting his The Bodyguard co-star for the first time. “We were both struck by Whitney the first time we met her,” he said about himself and record producer Clive Davis. “Whitney would be our common ground, and from that moment we all worked as one collective… so powerful that for one moment in time, the entire world seemed focused on this one country song.”

The song Costner was referring to is Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You. Houston performed her rendition of the song for the film. Kevin stated while Whitney became the most celebrated singer of her generation, she was also an untrained actress. “It was unclear if this was something she should aspire, to or even something that was good for her career,” Costner explained. “All three of us would take a huge leap.”

Costner then stated while he needed to make the movie he was imagining, Houston saw The Bodyguard as an opportunity to reinvent herself. However, it was a concern for Davis as it could have been a recipe for disaster. “I needed Clive. I needed his trust and his blessing and I needed the one thing that he wasn’t used to giving up: control.”

Luckily the trio took a chance and made the film, which has since become a cult classic. The Bodyguard secure over 20 award nominations and won 14.

Kevin Costner Also Thanks Clive Davis For Helping and Protecting Whitney Houston Over the Years

As he continued to share more details about his The Bodyguard experience, Kevin Costner reflected on Houston and how he didn’t want to miss the moment to honor Davis, who helped get Houston her start.

“Maybe this isn’t the room for it, but I don’t want to miss the moment,” Costner explained. “And it’s from the heart. Neither one of us, in the end, could protect your beloved Whitney. But your fingerprints on her life are clean my friend. You were a miracle in her life. Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive.”

Costner concluded by declaring that while everyone in show business has a mom, not everyone has a Clive Davis. For his part, Davis stated that he was “fully overcome” by the Yellowstone star’s speech. “That was just a ‘wow’ from me, Kevin,” Davis added. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Later in the event, Jennifer Hudson performed Houston’s Greatest Love of All. Houston passed away in her Beverly Hilton hotel room on February 11, 2012. Her sudden death occurred hours before she was supposed to attend Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala.