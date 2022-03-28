Kevin Costner Recalls Working With Whitney Houston on ‘The Bodyguard’ at 2022 Oscars

Kevin Costner once again took to the red carpet at the Oscars, exactly 30 years after the release of his Oscar-winning film, “The Bodyguard.”

Coster starred with Whitney Houston in “The Bodyguard” back in 1992. At the time, 29-year-old Houston was a celebrated singer but not known for her acting. But she took on the role regardless and delivered an incredible and memorable performance.

All these years later, Kevin Costner remembers working with her on the film and celebrating with her at the Oscars. “The Bodyguard” was nominated for two songs under the Best Music, Original Song category. At this year’s awards show, Costner told ET Online, “She was a really street-smart girl, she knew stuff.”

“I knew she could handle the part but she wasn’t sure she could handle it,” Costner shared. “There came a moment where she had to make a decision. And I saw her trust me and we had that, from that moment on. That was my promise to her, that she’d look great and be great.”

And Houston was. The film went on to be a box-office hit, even if it didn’t perform as well with critics. Houston went on to perform in four other films until her sudden and tragic death on Feb. 11, 2012.

“The Bodyguard” was not the only film Costner starred in that was nominated for an Academy Award. Over the years, Kevin Costner starred and featured in Oscar nominees like “Hidden Figures,” “Wyatt Earp,” “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Field of Dreams,” “Bull Durham,” and “Silverado.” He’s also featured in Oscar-winning films like “JFK” and “The Untouchables.”

Of course, Kevin Costner’s huge Oscars win came from “Dances With Wolves” in 1991. He won Best Director, Best Picture, and was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

So, What Award Did Kevin Costner Present at This Year’s Oscars?

Kevin Costner attended the Oscars this year as a presenter rather than a nominee or spectator. Fittingly, he presented the award Best Director, just over 30 years after he won the same award himself.

And the Best Director award went to… Jane Campion! She directed “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The film did exceptionally well on Netflix and earned several award nominations.

Campion is the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. She’s also only the third woman to ever take home the prize. Kathryn Bigelow first won it in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker” film. Then, just last year, Chloe Zhao won Best Director for “Nomadland.”

Campion beat out fellow directors Kenneth Branagh, Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi. While “The Power of the Dog” received an incredible 12 nominations, it only took home the prize for directing.