Kevin Costner has a new Western on the way. The Yellowstone star will begin production on Horizon in August. It will be his fourth time directing a film. He celebrated Oscar success earning Best Picture for Dances With Wolves in 1990.

Costner now says that the project will be released as four different movies and be released “about every three months,” according to Variety. He also says that he is currently trying to fill 170 speaking roles.

The movies will cover a 15-year time period. The story will be about the settlers that arrived in America and the indigenous people that occupied the land.

Costner told Variety that the story includes a lot of really strong women.

“They were often [dragged] out to these places because that’s where the men wanted to go,” he said. “Women were following their men. They didn’t ask to be in these territories that were unsettled and dangerous, and life wasn’t easy. I’ve chosen to make sure that was really obvious, that that wasn’t easy and how vulnerable people will.”

The second Western that Kevin Costner directed, Open Range, was released in 2003. Horizon is his first directorial return since.

Each installment of Horizon is expected to be about two hours and 45 minutes. It is being described as an “event television movie,” although Costner concedes that what actually happens to it will be up to the studio. That would be Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. “Things change really quickly in how people want to see things and what they want to do,” he said.

Kevin Costner Riding High With ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner is once again a hot commodity. Yellowstone is entering its fifth season at Paramount, and the show has resulted in the spinoff 1883 and the forthcoming 1923. It’s been nearly 20 years since he stepped behind the camera. Open Range was generally well-reviewed, but it didn’t perform very well at the box office. The third of his films, The Postman, was critically panned. Perhaps the tepid reception of his last two efforts kept him away from directing since.

Now feels like the right time to take another shot. Few things are hotter than Yellowstone right now, and the 67-year-old is a big reason why. It only seems natural that Horizon will benefit from a natural association with the series. The four-part movie, however, is a much different tale. It’s about pre and post-Civil War expansion and settlement in the West.

While filming for Horizon begins in August, a big break will happen before it picks back up in April. Then, the final three installments will all be shot at once. Costner assumes that the schedule will keep him shooting for eight months.