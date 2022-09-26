Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Adds ‘Silverado’ Costar to Cast

Kevin Costner is a busy man in Hollywood. His name has been associated with prestige western films for the better part of three decades. Plus, he leads the neo-western smash hit series, Yellowstone.

Production is only just wrapping up on the highly-anticipated season five premiere of the Paramount+ series. But Costner’s next project is shaping up. He’s set to direct his first major western film since 2003’s Open Range. His next film, titled Horizon, began production last month in Utah.

We still don’t know exactly when Costner will release his new epic. But we’re learning more details as the film’s production starts to unfold. Most recently, Deadline reported Jeff Fahey has officially joined the cast of Kevin Costner’s Horizon.

Fahey is a long-time character actor with many roles across film and TV. Audiences would best recognize him from his roles in the shows Lost and The Marshal.

Fahey joins an all-star cast of actors including Isabelle Furhman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Thomas Haden Church.

Horizon is sure to be an epic new chapter in Costner’s career of western masterpieces. His new film covers a multi-faceted 15-year span surrounding the Civil War. Plus the expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many unique characters, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements. To the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it.

As Costner gets the ball rolling on his next film, his beloved show Yellowstone is just weeks away from its new season. Fans can’t wait to see the exciting new season. Filming is coming to a close in the great landscape of Montana. Kelly Reilly, otherwise known as the manipulative Beth Dutton, just revealed a major update regarding her time on set.

Reilly revealed in an Instagram post that she’s wrapped up her time filming season five of Yellowstone. She marked the occasion with a beautiful capture of the Montana scenery and a lone deer she got to share the moment with.

“Beautiful goodbye in the forest on my last day in Montana this year. See you later friends,” she wrote in her post.

After last season’s intense clash between Beth and her father John Dutton, we aren’t sure what is going to happen between the two in the new season. However, Beth is dedicated to her father, even after all he said to her. Reilly recently talked about that dynamic.

“I think Beth harbors a lot of guilt and shame about some things that happened when she was younger,” she explained. “Most notably the death of her mother which was a tragic accident, but it was her fault. I think for the rest of her life she feels that she took her father’s happiness away. So, she’s almost in servitude to him forever and there’s something really tragic and sad and beautiful about that.”