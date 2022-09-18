Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Casts Major TV Star

For weeks, Kevin Costner has been busy on the set of Taylor Sheridan‘s hit neo-Western Yellowstone. Alongside stars including Luke Grimes and Cole Hauser, Costner’s been preparing for the November debut of the long-awaited fifth season. Simultaneously, though, he’s also become involved in a new project, the Civil War-era film Horizon. Production continues on the upcoming film. But, most recently, the Kevin Costner project has added major TV star, Ella Hunt.

According to Deadline, Horizon sees Kevin Costner traveling back in time to the Civil War era for the first time since Dances With Wolves premiered. The new film will feature Dickinson and Lady Chatterley’s Lover actress, Ella Hunt.

Hunt’s newest role comes after a stream of significant projects. Hunt appeared in Apple TV’s Dickinson as Sue, the lead character’s longtime friend, confidante, and love interest. The actress also played a prominent role in Netflix‘s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. The streaming platform’s project also happens to be a film adaptation of the famed D.H. Lawrence novel.

Ella Hunt’s also featured in a multitude of other onscreen projects. Some include Master, Anna and the Apocolypse, Kat and the Band, Summer Night, and Les Misérables, among others.

Per the outlet, Kevin Costner’s Horizon explores the expansion and settlement of the American West through a multitude of character perspectives. The new movie is set in a 15-year period and features the characters’ bout with the natural elements, interactions with native peoples, and more.

Aside from Kevin Costner and Ella Hunt, the Yellowstone star’s new project will also feature Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, and Isabelle Fuhrman.

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Teaser:

With several more weeks until Yellowstone premieres its fifth season on Peacock, Kevin Costner teased a little bit about what we can expect from his character’s relationship with his estranged son, Jamie.

The last we saw Jamie, he was dumping his biological father’s dead body off at the “train station,” but not before his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) could take photos of the character committing the crime. As for Kevin Costner’s character, he was last seen in conversation with Beth after the fact expressing that while Jamie is a disappointment, he still loves his adopted son.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about season five, Costner shared what we might expect from the at-odds characters’ relationship.

When asked whether Jamie and John will repair their relationship, Costner said, “Probably the show would end.” Less seriously, he quipped, “My dysfunctional family disturbs me.”

Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator, also spoke a little bit about the Duttons and new developments for season five. He shared, “If you look at everyone as a chess piece, in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking pieces off the board.”

That said, it’s likely at least one of the series’ lead characters could face their demise following the season premiere. Check back at Outsider for all Yellowstone and Horizon updates.