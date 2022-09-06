Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast

Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”

Isabelle Fuhrman is known for her portrayal of Esther in 2009’s “Orphan” when she was 10 years old, and recently in the film’s prequel “Orphan: First Kill.” She also had a supporting role as Clove in “The Hunger Games.” She has also done voice work for video games and the animated series “Adventure Time.” Currently, she’s coming off of a Tribeca Film Festival win for her role in “The Novice,” according to Deadline. She will next be seen alongside Josh Hutcherson and Dennis Quaid in “Littlemouth,” as well as the Paramount action film “Sheroes.”

Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” will explore a 15-year span from pre- to post-Civil War America. It will showcase westward expansion and focus on the women of the time who accompanied their families to Oregon and California. The films will also deal with how white settlers interacted with the Indigenous people who already occupied the land. “Horizon” promises to be fraught with danger and peril as the settlers make the life-threatening journey west.

Who Else is Starring in Kevin Costner’s Epic Western?

Sienna Miller is set to star in Kevin Costner’s Western as well. In her early career, Miller was known for her supporting roles. She has recently lit up the screen again by taking on more complicated female roles in her current career. She focuses on conflicting emotions and attitudes in her characters, complex and often misunderstood women. Currently, she recently wrapped “My Mother’s Wedding” with Scarlett Johannsson and Kristin Scott Thomas. Additionally, she stars on Netflix’s “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

Sam Worthington also joins the cast of “Horizon.” Worthington is best known for portraying Jake Sully in James Cameron’s “Avatar.” He will reprise this role in the sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.” He also starred as Perseus in both “Clash of the Titans” and its sequel “Wrath of the Titans.” Additionally, he has provided voice work for “Call of Duty: Black Ops.”

Jamie Campell Bower made his screen debut in 2007’s “Sweeney Todd,” and went on to star in the “Twilight” saga, two “Harry Potter” films, and, most recently, “Stranger Things” season 4 as the villain Vecna.

Most recently, Luke Wilson joined Kevin Costner’s cast. Wilson is best known for his roles as Emmett Richmond in 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and Richie Tenenbaum in “The Royal Tenenbaums.” Currently, he holds a role on DC’s “Stargirl” as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. and is completing the film “Miranda’s Victim” which tells the true story of Trish Weir.