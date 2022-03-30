Kid Rock’s 2005 Ford GT Officially Sells for $638,000 at Florida Auction

Kid Rock’s 2005 Ford GT officially sold at the RM Sotheby auction. And it raked in an impressive $638,000, which is over $100K more than experts projected.

The sale took place on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. And the new owner also took home a guitar with Rock’s autograph and a poster signed by the car’s designer, Camilo Pardo.

Kid Rock owned the Ford GT since it was new. And over the past 17 years, he only put 3,096 miles on the odometer. The American classic is one of only 669 of its kind. And according to its listing, it dons Mark IV Red paint with white stripes.

The Born Free singer also ordered the car to be custom-made with forged aluminum BBS wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and a McIntosh stereo.

“With its stunning retro-inspired design and breathtaking power, the Ford GT has been a highly sought-after model since its release,” RM Sotheby’s said. “This four-option, Mark IV Red example’s low mileage, excellent condition, and truly one-of-a-kind ownership history make it an opportunity not to be missed.”

And it certainly wasn’t missed. According to The Washington Examiner, the going rate for the make and model is around $450,000. And since this specimen was owned by the one and only Kid Rock, the pre-auction value was set between $500,000 and $575,000.

Kid Rock’s Ford GT Originally Started at $139,995

So, the singer made an impressive profit. In 2005 and 2006, Ford sold GTs at a starting price of $139,995. And while Rock’s car was admittedly much more than a base model, he didn’t buy it for nearly as much as it sold for in resale.

However, all 2005 Ford GTs are supercars. They pack a mid-mounted supercharged 5.4-liter V8 and 500 pound-feet of torque. They also come with a six-speed manual gearbox.

And the car is one of the fastest of its generation. Drivers can hit 60 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds and top out at 205 mph.

RM Sotheby’s has had a lot of luck selling the Ford GT for impressive amounts in the past, too. During a 2022 Amelia Island auction, a yellow 2006 model brought in $544,000. And a silver 2005 edition sold for $538,500.

At another Fort Lauderdale sale, a white 2005 GT went for $437,250.

