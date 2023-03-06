Kid Rock Announces Much-Anticipated Return to Detroit for Special Concert Appearance

Has superstar musician Kid Rock made amends with his hometown concert arena? The Michigan native just announced his first concert appearance at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit on his Instagram page.

“KID ROCK ANNOUNCES FOUR 2023 ARENA DATES,” the post begins. “THE FOUR-CITY LIMITED RUN WILL FEATURE DIFFERENT SPECIAL GUESTS ON EACH NIGHT: CHRIS JANSON, MARCUS KING, TRAVIS TRITT, AND GRAND FUNK RAILROAD.” (Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.)

The summer show will mark Kid Rock’s first event in Detroit since 2017 when the arena actually opened. He led six straight shows at the home of the Pistons and Red Wings to formally celebrate the new arena at the time.

But in 2019, Rock publicly feuded with arena management, stemming in part from his rant against Oprah Winfrey. The two parties decided to completely sever their relationship, including removing Rock’s name from a restaurant within the building. Little Caesar’s replaced the “Made in Detroit” restaurant with a different eatery.

Chris Granger, group president of Ilitch Holdings, said at that time in a statement: “As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”

Kid Rock vowed to slow down touring, but he will still play a few shows per year it appears

Rock talked back in his typical style: “I may be guilty of being a loud mouth jerk at times, but trying to label me racist is a joke, and actually only does a disservice to the black community, which I have supported my entire life, by trying to alienate myself and many others.”

To make matters more pressing for Detroit-based Kid Rock fans, last year’s “Bad Reputation” tour was supposed to be the rocker’s last major tour. “I really don’t know for the unforeseen future if we’ll do a big tour again,” Rock said last year. “Will we play some select shows in the future in years to come? Possibly. Being in tip-top shape, in the tail end of my prime, I want to make this one big and if it is the last one, I want to do it right.”

Also just announced on the Kid Rock calendar is the Barefoot Country Music Fest. The festival hits its seaside venue in Wildwood, New Jersey, on June 15th and wraps up on June 18th. Shelton and Kid Rock will serve as headliners along with Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi.

