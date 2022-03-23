Kid Rock to Auction Off His 2005 Ford GT for a Whopping $500,000

Controversial singer and songwriter, Kid Rock, is reportedly auctioning off his 2005 Ford GT for $500,000 at RM Sotheby’s event in Ford Lauderdale on Saturday (March 26th). Fox News reports that the musician is the original owner of the vehicle. He has only put a total of 3,096 miles on since it was purchased.

Quick Facts

Kid Rock is the original owner fo the red-and-white 2005 Ford GT.

Ford notably sold just more than 4,000 of the GTs through the 2005 and 2006 model years.

At the time of the purchase, the Ford GT was available starting at $139,995 before fees.

The media outlet also reports that Ford sold just a little over 4,000 GTs through the 2005 and 2006 model year. The price of the vehicle started that $139,995. This was before fees. Nearly 670 of the first-year models have a finish in red with white stripes, which is featured on Kid Rock’s Ford GT.

Fox News also noted that the Ford GT has a 550 hp supercharged V8. It was considered one of the world’s fastest cars of its day. It has a top speed of 205 mph.

How Much Is the Ford GT Actually Worth?

According to the car value website, Hagerty, the 2005 Ford GT is worth $330,000 in good condition. However, the value does not show how much the car is worth if it is owned by a celebrity like Kid Rock. Fox News states that RM Sotheby’s pre-auction estimate of the Ford GT is in the $500,000 to $575,000 range. This factors Kid Rock’s ownership.

Kid Rock has yet to comment as to why he is auctioning off his Ford GT. He did appear on Tucker Carlson Tonight earlier this week to discuss a few hot topics. This includes why he believes he is “uncancelable.”

“I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” Kid Rock tells Tucker Carlson. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. And you can’t cancel me. I love when they try.”

He then reveals why country artists avoid discussing politics. “Every f—ing day… especially country guys. They have to be understandably careful. You know, the awards and things, radio, corporate interest. They mean a lot in country music. The awards actually help them out. In rock and roll, it’s like, ‘Hey you’re getting an award for this.’ And you’re like ‘Psh, tell ‘em to f—ing shove it up their a—.’ I could care less about their awards. I never played any of those games anyways.”

Along with discussing cancel culture, Kid Rock took aim at Dr. Fauci, who has been at the forefront of the U.S.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “F— Fauci. A couple months of that s—, and I’m like, ‘What? So this pretty much is knocking out overweight, unhealthy people? I’m good.’”