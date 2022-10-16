Kid Rock Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at NASCAR’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

With NASCAR’s South Point 400 set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 16th), Kid Rock is announcing who is rooting for in the upcoming race.

In his latest Instagram post, Kid declared he was rooting for #99 Daniel Suárez and #1 Ross Chastain. “Let’s go #99!” he declared. “Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suárez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk Car and the #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today? I will be def cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!”

Trackhouse Racing showed off its Kid Rock scheme last week. The #99 car will feature a yellow and blue scheme with logos for Kid’s bar on the sides and the hood. Suárez reportedly has an in-car camera that is sponsored by Kid’s bar throughout the 2022 season. However, this will be the first time that the establishment takes over as the primary partner.

Chastain will also showcase Nashville’s nightlife with his vehicle. The #1 car will have Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge as the primary partner for the upcoming race.

Suárez previously experienced some technical difficulties in his #99 vehicle earlier this month. He lost power steering at the start of the final stage at the Charlotte Roval. He announced on Twitter, “I really needed a little time to recover physically [and] emotionally after yesterday’s race. What looked to be an easy race to transfer to the next round became the most difficult race I ever done in my life…”

Suárez added that various parts of his body were extremely exhausted. “I just couldn’t give up for myself [and] for my team. We left absolutely everything out there.”

Kid Rock Says That NASCAR is One of the Greatest Sports To Him

In 2015, Kid Rock spoke about his love for NASCAR and how it stands out from other sports. “It is still to me one of the greatest sports,” he stated. “It’s more unpolitically correct than everything else. [The drivers] say a prayer before they race. They kiss their wives. It’s a great family event.”

Kid Rock also opened up about his friendship with Tony Stewart. “The first guy I’ve been friends with [in NASCAR] is Tony Stewart,” he told Fox Sports. “I mean, for years and years. I happen to wear his Home Depot coat on a VH1 show years ago – and then he popped up at one of my shows and we became friends.”

Kid Rock then said that through Stewart, he became friends with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Jimmie Johnson. “I’ve even weaseled a couple rings out of them over the years,” he continued. “A couple out of Jimmie and a couple out of Tony. It’s been great getting to know those guys and following their careers.”