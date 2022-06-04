On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.

The trial stems from Amber Heard’s accusations against her former husband, famed actor Johnny Depp. Depp sued Heard for comments published years back accusing him of domestic abuse. After the court ruled in Depp’s favor, the actor shared that he feels vindicated over the matter. Most of his adoring fans agree after he faced backlash in recent years for being an abuser.

Kid Rock celebrated the court’s decision in true Kid Rock fashion. The singer is never one to shy away from speaking his mind. In fact, he’s railed against cancel culture in the past, and even spoke out against it in his music. The “All Summer Long” singer took to Twitter to congratulate Depp for his victory in court. He also amusingly made a reference to possibly the greatest mystery that came to light during the trial: the excrement left in Johnny Depp’s bed.

“Congrats General Johnny Depp! You have won a huge battle in the war against cancel culture! Amber is paying you millions to basically let people hear she dropped a dirty in your bed! Keep on Kid Rockin’ in the free world. #MePoo – Kid Rock,” the musician tweeted in support of the actor.

Kid Rock Addresses Cancel Culture in Recent Interview

A couple of months back, Kid Rock addressed cancel culture in an interview on Fox News. The singer has worked with many country music artists and lives in Nashville. He thinks many country stars keep their political opinions to themselves for fear of being canceled.

“They have to be understandably careful,” Kid Rock said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “You know, the awards and things, radio, corporate interest, they mean a lot in country music, the awards actually help them out. In rock and roll, it’s like, ‘hey you’re getting an award for this,’ and you’re like ‘psh, tell ’em to f—–g shove it up their a–.’ I could care less about their awards. I never played any of those games anyways.”

The always outspoken and frequently controversial rocker has seemingly never been a fan of political correctness. In 2018, he made headlines once again for bashing people for being intolerant of differing opinions.

“The division in the country right now, it’s so hard for people just to get past that we can disagree and still be cordial with one another. God forbid you say something a little wrong—you’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic,” Kid Rock said in another appearance on Fox News. “People need to calm down. Get a little less politically correct. And I would say, you know, love everybody.”