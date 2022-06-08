Kid Rock interviews with Fox host Tucker Carlson keep dropping as part of the network’s multipart segment, “Life of a Rockstar,” from Tucker Carlson Originals. The interviews tackle all sorts of aspects of the musician’s career. The singer speaks on everything from his roots as a Detroit rapper to a conservative political public figure. In the latest clip, Kid Rock says he may run for political office one day.

“One day, if I ever thought – if I was bored, sitting around – really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it,” he told Fox News. He did clarify that he has no intention of running in the very near future. “No, I like my day job,” he laughed.

Many pundits think Kid would run for office in his home state of Michigan if at all. The singer also spends significant time in Tennessee and Florida, though, so a run in either of those red states may be an easier path for him than the blue Michigan.

Back in 2017, Kid Rock publicly teased a Senate run against Sen. Debbie Stabenow during the midterms. His team even tweeted out a website with details, but nothing ever came of it.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — KidRock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

“I believe if you work your butt off and pay taxes, you should be able to understand and navigate the laws, tax codes, health care and anything else the government puts in place that affects us all,” he said at the time. A few years before in 2015, he declared his Republican loyalties — a rarity at the time for any public figure in the entertainment business.

Kid Rock has no problem vocalizing his support for Republicans

“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues,” he told The Guardian in an interview. “[I’m] always buying more guns. I have everything from a Civil War cannon to an MP5 machine gun and old police guns. If someone invades your house, yeah, you can shoot them.”

In 2016, Kid outright endorsed Donald Trump, which rarely happened in celebrity circles whatsoever. Now six years later, much of his commentary and persona deal directly with politics, especially cancel culture and authoritarianism.

He has even said that many of his colleagues in the music business feel the same way as him about the direction of the country; but that they are afraid to speak up for fear of ‘cancellation.’

“They have to be understandably careful,” Kid Rock said on a different episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “You know, the awards and things, radio, corporate interest, they mean a lot in country music. The awards actually help them out. In rock and roll, it’s like, ‘hey you’re getting an award for this,’ and you’re like ‘psh, tell ’em to f—–g shove it up their a–.’ I could care less about their awards. I never played any of those games anyways.”