kiefer-sutherland-opens-up-about-pursuing-country-music-career

Kiefer Sutherland owns a Hollywood career that spans multiple decades and includes more than 10 box office number one hits, so why is he pursuing country music? Actually, Kiefer Sutherland’s music career officially began in 2016, and since then, he has released three studio albums. Instead of walking red carpets and accepting Golden Globes or Emmy Awards, Sutherland is traveling and gigging to make a name for himself. In his own words, the thrill of performing a set on stage brings that same beautiful nervousness that acting brought him for decades.

“I think I always feel a little bit of nervousness, and that doesn’t change. If I’m doing a play or if I’m working on a television show or a film, I am a large subscriber to the idea that if it doesn’t make you a little nervous, you probably shouldn’t be doing it,” Sutherland said. “I did feel that a 40-year career in film and television and as an actor on stage, that that would have some real benefits when it came to playing the concerts; and I was very wrong.

“My miscalculation was that you’ve always got this character that is the bridge between you and an audience; and when you’re playing songs that you’ve written … that barrier is gone, and you feel much more vulnerable.”

Kiefer Sutherland did not grow up around country music, but he lived the life in certain ways

Sutherland said his first real taste of life on the road came in the form of touring as a rodeo worker, which is similar to gigging shows as a band, he said.

“Actually, it was one of the most enjoyable times in my life because getting in the truck with a bunch of cowboys and hauling some horses from town to town, it was like we were in our own little band,” said Sutherland. “It was an amazing way to see the country … Being able to go from Berlin, New Mexico, to Las Cruces, to Gallup … and explore, via rodeos, the inner workings of America, was fascinating, and I enjoyed it immensely and realized that we’ve got a lot more in common as people across the country than I think we give ourselves credit for.”

What’s even wilder about the transition to country music is that Kiefer Sutherland grew up in Canada, totally isolated from the genre. The simple storytelling of country music, though, resonated with him profoundly.

“They were writing these songs in the first-person narrative. So, I’m a huge Led Zeppelin fan, but you know, I couldn’t tell you what track one off of Led Zeppelin IV … means particularly, but when I listened to Johnny Cash sing ‘A Boy Named Sue,’ I know exactly what he’s singing about. It’s a story, with a beginning, a middle and an end. It’s what’s always been attractive to me about acting, is telling stories.”

Sometimes the best storytelling comes directly from real life

His debut album, Down In a Hole, features some of that storytelling; much of which comes directly from Sutherland’s own time in jail as a kid.

“I was watching a movie. And in the opening credit sequence, a man was getting out of prison. They did a really good job with the sound effects — as the gate was opening, the sound of the doors. And I had a visceral reaction to it. So I said to myself, ‘There’s no sound I’ve learned to hate more than the sound of the jail gate’. And lightbulbs went off.”