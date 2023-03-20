‘Rabbit Hole’s Kiefer Sutherland Willing to Return as ’24’s Jack Bauer, Thinks Show is ‘Franchise Worthy’

Kiefer Sutherland returns to the small screen on March 26 in Rabbit Hole, a Paramount+ thriller which sees his corporate spy character framed for murder. If the premise sounds like familiar territory for Sutherland, who starred in the hit Fox drama 24 for nearly a decade, then he would have to agree. But instead of running from his past, Sutherland embraces his time on the show, and hopes his fans come along for this new ride, as well.

“I mean, 24 was the best time of my life,” he told EW. “I was in my early 30s, so I was physically capable,” he said. “Also, I was not in my 20s, so I was a little smarter — not a whole lot, but a little smarter. And I got to do it for 10 years, which is, I guarantee you, the most stable opportunity that an actor will ever be given.

“So for all of those reasons, and just the fantastic people that I got to make it with — and by the way, it’s so nice to do something that people like,” Sutherland laughed. “Because I’ve had the other side, where I’ve done a few things where people are like, ‘Yeah, that sucks.’ I guarantee you the other version is nicer. It was incredibly special for me and I would like to see it continue on.”

When asked about 24‘s longstanding success, Sutherland hinted that the day-in-the-life format really captured viewers, especially amidst an espionage backdrop.

Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer was always up against the clock, and his new show, Rabbit Hole, promises a similar sense of impending doom

“I also think it’s such a great idea to take a 24-hour moment in somebody’s life that is desperate — and that could be a fireman; that could be so many different circumstances,” he explains. “It boggles my mind that someone hasn’t come along and said, ‘Well, we need to do this with it.’ So whether it involves me or not, I just think that to do something in real time is so clever — difficult, but clever — that I find it kind of shocking that it hasn’t manifested itself into something else and/or bigger.”

And even if other entertainment producers never borrow the format for their own projects, Sutherland sees the 24 universe as long-lasting and franchise-worthy.

“Joel [Surnow] and Bob [Cochran, creators of 24] came up with something really clever in this idea of telling something in real time over a 24-hour period, and I would just hate to think that it only got one swing at the bat,” he says. “I was grateful to have had the opportunity. If I get to do something else with it, I would certainly jump at that. But if it were to simply grow into something else, I would be its champion there as well, because I think the story is such a good idea. What was it, 20 years after the initial Star Trek that they finally started morphing into something different? I certainly see that for something like 24, because I believe it is a franchise-worthy idea. So, yeah — time will tell.”