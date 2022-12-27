lainey-wilson-reveals-major-plans-to-help-emerging-artists

Drawing on her success in country music, Lainey Wilson is providing an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to boost their own careers. Wilson is ready to launch a new Emerging Artist Program, an ambitious yearly initiative that seeks to foster budding talent. Wilson, in tandem with other soon-to-be divulged artists, will be instructing budding singer/songwriters through a fresh alliance with Tractor Supply. She has been handpicked as the brand representative for this collaboration. Wilson deemed partnering with the retail giant to assist up-and-coming artists in kickstarting their careers a “no-brainer.”

“I grew up on a farm in northeast Louisiana where my daddy farms corn, wheat, soybeans, oats. I grew up on the back of a horse. It made a huge difference on who I am,” Wilson told iHeartRadio. “I’m so glad to be involved. Everybody’s gotta start somewhere. This could be a really cool beginning for somebody who has been dreaming about doing this forever.”

During the debut of Yellowstone‘s season 5, Wilson proudly shared her work with the renowned retailer to introduce their Emerging Artist Program. Not long after, she took to social media to promote the program. The footage was a montage of highlights of both her life and career. The backing track to the clip was her hit “Live Off.”

#LifeOutHere #ad ♬ original sound – laineywilsonmusic @laineywilsonmusic I’m so excited to partner up with @TractorSupply and announce that I am TSC’s newest Brand Ambassador! Growin’ up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on who I am today, and I can’t wait to share all about Life Out Here. #TractorSupply

Lainey Wilson credits mentor Ashley McBryde for helping her at the start of her career

“Whenever I wrote ‘Live Off,’ … [we] had been on the road for two years at that point, and it’s important to me to remember where I come from and the way that I was raised,” Wilson explained. “I can travel all over the world. I can have a million different opportunities, but at the end of the day, I’m still gonna be a Wilson. I’m still gonna talk with a country thick accent. I’m still gonna be me. …These are the things that are the most important to me. I share my life with people through my music. This is just another cool way for me to be able to do that and to show people from rural communities that, ‘hey, look, you can do anything you want to. You just gotta roll your sleeves up and set your mind to it and get it done.’

Looking back on her journey, Wilson noted that “all people need is an open door and a chance” to show their mettle. She then praised Ashley McBryde for believing in her when she was just starting out. This mentorship played no small role in helping launch the stellar career of today. Wilson fondly remembered when McBryde inspired her to give back and help other artists. Now, she is doing just that through the Emerging Artist Program. She vowed to be open and honest with each artist in the program by divulging both her struggles and accomplishments.

“If I can save them [rising artists] any time or energy or heartache or whatever, I wanna do that because this is hard. It ain’t cut out for everybody, and that’s the brutal truth,” Wilson explained.