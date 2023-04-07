Lance Reddick’s Wife, Family Attorney Release Statement Disputing His Cause of Death

Following the news that John Wick star Lance Reddick’s cause of death was ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease, the late actor’s wife Stephanie and family attorney have released a statement disputing the coroner’s findings.

In the statement, which was provided to PEOPLE, the wife and family attorney of Lance Reddick stated that the cause of death was “wholly inconsistent” with the actor’s lifestyle. “The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy,” attorney James Hornstein stated. “No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions.”

Hornstein also stated that Lance Reddick was the most “physically fit person” he’s ever known. The family attorney stated that Reddick had exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio workouts. “He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle.”

Hornstein then said, “On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

As previously reported, Lance Reddick was found dead in his Los Angeles home on March 17th. At the time, the actor’s rep confirmed he had died suddenly from natural causes. Along with John Wick, Reddick appeared in The Wire and Bosch. He is survived by his wife Stephanie and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

After Reddick’s death was announced, John Wick lead Keanu Reeves declared it “f—ing sucks” that the actor had passed. “Lance was a beautiful person, a special artist… a man of grace and dignity… such a passion for his craft,” Reeves also told Deadline.

Lance Reddick Had Praised His ‘John Wick’ Co-Stars During One of His Final Interviews

Days after Lance Reddick reportedly passed away, PEOPLE revealed that the late actor had praised his John Wick co-stars in one of his final interviews.

The media outlet reported Reddick had spoken about his John Wick co-stars in a pre-taped interview for The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Family’s such a huge theme in this particular film,” the actor explained. “More than any others [in the series] – literal family. But also, you see, with the three of us, that it’s not just the family you’re born into, but the family you’ve created, and how much we really are family.”

Lance Reddick played the role of Charon in all four of the John Wick films. He was also involved in the franchise’s spinoff film, Ballerina. Keanu Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski released a statement after Reddick’s death was announced. “He was the consummate professional and joy to work with,” the duo shared. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”