‘Land Man’ Synopsis Revealed for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s New Series Starring Billy Bob Thornton

Another day, another info drop on a Taylor Sheridan series. Land Man isn’t a Yellowstone series but comes from Sheridan all the same. The Paramount show, backed by 101 Studios, is set to come together this year. Not much has been announced. But, we do know some things. Like the fact that Billy Bob Thornton is going to star in the series.

However, there is more that we know. We know it was based on a podcast. Now, that all becomes a little more clear with the latest release, the synopsis. Yes, we finally know what the general theme and plotline of the show are going to be. This one might end up being my favorite show from Sheridan, and I’m just saying that with how little I know now.

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, Land Man is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

Tales of fortune and fame… those are stories that usually end with some kind of tragedy. With all sorts of drama and action along the way. Thornton will star in Land Man. He is the only cast member that has been announced. I love the setting and the contrast that will hopefully exist in that two-tiered system. The upstairs and downstairs aspect of the workers versus the owners will be interesting I’m sure.

Sheridan is building himself an empire with Paramount. This show is another that isn’t attached to Yellowstone but still grabs a high-profile star to lead the series. Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown and now Thornton in Land Man.

What Can Mayor of Kingstown Tell us About Land Man?

When you first look at the two shows, it doesn’t seem like a lot of similarities would exist between Mayor of Kingstown and Land Man. However, a closer inspection tells you a lot more. Kingstown, in the Renner-led series, is a company town. Run by the prison-industrial complex, everything there revolves around profiting off of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, it seems, just by a quick glance and a synopsis, that Land Man could be similar. Thornton could be the rich oil baron, or an older, disgruntled rig worker. I could see it going either way. Still, it feels like it could be another company town situation, where there is friction between two or more groups in this new world.

Of course, Thornton was featured in Sheridan’s 1883 series. So, there’s a relationship there.

Sheridan is a content machine. He’s just pumping out stories and characters and new tales. From historical fiction to shows that are more based on the present. With politics, culture, and more swirling throughout the plotlines and themes. I can’t wait to see what’s next.