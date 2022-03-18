Late ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Parents Stuck in Ukraine

The parents of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer that was shot and killed on the set of “Rust,” are currently in Ukraine and unable to leave.

Her mother is currently working as a nurse in a Kyiv hospital. There are many nurses and other volunteers helping in Ukraine through different programs like Doctors Without Borders.

According to TMZ, a spokesperson for Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, shared that Olga Androsovych is in Ukraine at the moment. She continues to work at the hospital for those in need of medical attention. She is unable to leave the country at the moment due to the war-torn, dangerous status of the country, especially near the frontlines.

As for Hutchins’ father, Anatoly Androsovych, he is also still in Ukraine as well. Her sister and 3-year-old niece are at the Romanian border hoping to evacuate the country amidst the Russian invasion.

Halyna Hutchins’ Family Background

Halyna Hutchins was born in Zhytomyrska, Ukraine before eventually moving to the U.S. and working as a cinematographer. She actually spent a lot of her earlier life living on a Soviet naval base. She worked on productions like “Archenemy” and “Blindfire” before her death on the set of “Rust” at the age of 42.

Hutchins went to school to study journalism at Kyiv National University. She kept her Ukrainian citizenship even after leaving and marrying Hutchins.

The news of her family’s situation comes only five months after Hutchins was killed. Her husband has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin. He was the one who accidentally fired a loaded gun on set, which struck Hutchins. Baldwin has since filed his own claim to be released from liability. He denies any responsibility for the incident.

According to USA Today, he has instead blamed those responsible for safety protocol for the incident. The gun supposedly went through inspections from armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls.

Students Stranded in Ukraine

As the war wages on, Ukrainian civilians, as well as other visitors, have all found themselves stranded in a war-torn country. For example, hundreds of students from India just made it home safe. They were all stranded at school with little food to water to survive on. According to NBC News, they were at universities at Sumy and Odessa and the Indian Embassy didn’t do anything to immediately help them.

“We decided ourselves that we should leave. The more you wait, the more critical and tense the situation becomes,” Ovais Choudhary, a medical student at Odessa National University, said.

It was a long journey full of sleepless nights, a 25-mile journey to the border, and hours upon hours in freezing temperatures. The terrifying sound of gunfire and airstrikes surrounded them as they desperately searched for a way out.