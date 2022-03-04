‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Ainsley Seiger Reveals Why She Will Be Happy When Dylan McDermott Leaves

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” newcomer, Ainsley Seiger might enjoy starring on the show, but it doesn’t sound like she’ll miss co-star Dylan McDermott when he leaves for good.

Seiger is a main cast member along with Meloni and McDermott play Detective Elliot Stabler and crime boss Richard Wheatley.

Since the spin-off series came out in Spring 2021, Seiger has been playing Jet Slootmaekers. Before joining the Organized Crime Control Bureau, Slootmaekers was only an independent hacker. However, she’s very skilled when it comes to smartphones and computers.

The show revolves around Stabler and Wheatly’s cat-and-mouse game. However, with Stabler believing Wheatly played a part in his wife’s murder, the storyline is not going to last much longer. This is due to the fact that McDermott is leaving the show to star in “FBI: Most Wanted.”

Ainsley Seiger Hopes ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Never Has to See Dylan McDermott Again

During an interview, the 23-year-old actress reveals why she’s happy to see McDermott go. Wheatly’s character has quickly become one that fans love to hate. We know how much Meloni is going to miss his TV nemesis, but how does Seiger feel about it?

“I hope that we never have to see him again,” Seiger admits. “Not because I don’t love Dylan, or because I don’t have love for the Richard Wheatley arc or even the character. He’s been around since the inception of our show, but I am ready to see Elliot be able to grow past this rivalry that he has with him.”

Phew! That’s a relief, Outsiders. Thankfully, there is no beef between McDermott and Seiger. As much as she admires and enjoys working with him, she’s looking forward to seeing Elliot move past his issues with him. We can understand that, right?

“There’s something about Richard Wheatley that cancels out something in Elliot,” Seiger continued. “They’re perfect foils in that way, which is beautiful to see on your television screen. I also am hoping for the best and rooting for Stabler, always. I want him to be able to move past this. And I want him to be able to thrive and flourish and not have to be constantly looking over his shoulder every two seconds to see if this bastard in a Prada trench coat is on his tail.”

Ainsley Seiger Wants to Know More on Her Character’s Background

As pointed out earlier, Ainsley Seiger’s character in “Organized Crime,” Jet Slootmaekers is a brilliant hacker. In fact, she’s so brilliant, the newcomer wants to have an episode that highlights her character’s talents more.

“It would be really cool to tackle some kind of case that is really, really heavy on the cyber-crime side of it,” she explains. “I would love to get to see that for Jet, to be able to go really in depth into what her job actually entails as well as to see how she’s handling things like that.”

Thankfully, the young actress seems to be enjoying bringing Jet to life. We hope the show honors her wishes by diving deeper into the smart hacker’s background.

“It’s been fun figuring out how she puts all the puzzle pieces together while figuring out morally where she stands,” Seiger concluded.