Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes

Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”

Longtime actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini certainly hasn’t been quiet about her thoughts on the Church of Scientology. Primarily when it comes to the mysterious disappearance of Shelly, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige.

During the Tuesday night awards ceremony, Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael took the stage holding an armful of Golden Globe Award trophies. In the bit, Charmichael joked that he “found these three Golden Globe Awards that Tom Cruise returned.”

As the comedian stood on the stage holding the three awards, he continues to quip that he has an idea. An idea that brings to mind some longtime controversy surrounding Cruise’s connection to the church of Scientology.

“Look, I’m just the host, briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch,” Jerrod Charmichael begins. “I think, maybe, we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Leah Remini Jumps On Charmichael’s Tom Cruise Quip, Calling For More Information On Shelly Miscavige

This may have been an awards show joke, name-dropping the star of last year’s hottest film, Top Gun: Maverick. However, it also brings to light concerns Leah Remini has been sharing for quite some time.

Last night wasn’t any different, it seems. Remini shared the clip of Jerrod Charmichael tossing out the Tom Cruise-centered joke writing the words “Thank you, Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??”

“Where is Shelly Miscavige????” the King of Queens actress wonders in her Instagram caption. Remini adds that the more these concerns are shared, the more likely it is that answers may come of the controversial topic.

“Please share this reel in your stories,” Remini adds. She also tags Tom Cruise in the message while also including the hashtags #jerrodcarmichael, #scientology, #tomcruise, and #topgun.

Remini Calls Out What She Says Is A Scientology Coverup

Leah Remini has been calling for an investigation into what she says is a massive coverup from the higher-ups in the Church of Scientology. According to Remini, David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly hasn’t been seen for about 15 years. Remini says she filed a missing persons report in 2013 with the LAPD. Eight years after she had last seen the woman. However, Remini has since reported that the department quickly closed the case stating Shelly had been found.

She has since accused members of the department of being part of a coverup. The actress claims to have discovered letters from leaders in the church thanking one officer, Cory Palka. According to the actress, these letters thank the officer for his help in the investigation.

“An investigation must be opened into Cory’s relationship with Scientology and the LAPD’s interactions with Scientology overall,” Remini says in response to learning of this info.

“And the LAPD must not attend Scientology events anymore or accept their funds,” Remini says. “WHERE IS SHELLY???”