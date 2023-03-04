Liam Neeson Reenacts Famous ‘Taken’ Scene at NHL Game

While enjoying a night out earlier this week, actor Liam Neeson was seen reenacting a famous Taken scene during an NHL game at Madison Square Garden.

During the game, the jumbotron shared the well-scene featuring Neeson’s character, Bryan Mills, threatening the men who kidnapped his daughter.

“I don’t know who you are. I don’t know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don’t have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now that’ll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don’t, I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you.”

As the scene continued on the Jumbotron, cameras moved to show Liam Neeson on his phone talking as though he was saying the exact quote. He then put the phone down and smiled.

Neeson played Brian Mills, a former government operative for all three Taken films.

Liam Neeson Described ‘Taken’ As Being an Accident

During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Liam Neeson opened up about Taken and why he didn’t have any expectations for the action-packed film.

“Taken was an accident,” Neeson admittedly stated. He then said that he never focused on doing action films before. “It wasn’t really on my periphery. I read [it] and just thought, ‘This would be great; just hang out with stuntmen every day and beat guys up.’ I did think it would be straight-to-video, and that was no problem.”

However, after working on the first film, Neeson couldn’t help but be grateful for the role. Taken ended up earning $226 million worldwide in the box office. “I enjoyed doing that first Taken movie so much,” Liam shared. “I had no idea that it would lead onto other films and other action scripts.”

After Taken became a huge success, Liam Neeson said that he was getting more action scripts. “You’d see ‘Leading man, age 37’ crossed out and ‘late 40s, early 50s’ written in instead,” he laughed. The actor went on to say that he felt very privileged and a bit guilty about the film’s popularity over the years. “I’m having fight scenes with guys half my age and I just can’t stop laughing. It’s just so silly on one level and great fun on another,” he added.