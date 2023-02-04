Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’

Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.

However, Neeson probably doesn’t think too highly of McGregor’s UFC bonafides. “UFC I can’t stand,” Neeson deadpanned. “That to me is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘no, you’re wrong — the months of training we do …’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it.”

The Batman Begins star added, “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.” Spoofing his best northern Dublin dialect, he jested that he would have a few choice words for McGregor the next time they met at Dublin Airport.

So… could Liam Neeson take Conor McGregor in a brawl?

Vegas odds makers would likely have McGregor coming out on top in a pugilistic contest with Neeson. However, by bar fight standards, the 70-year-old actor might have a shot. He did after all box in his youth. Also, at 6’4, he certainly has a reach and size advantage over the 5’9 McGregor. Finally, Neeson is a Jedi Master, so let’s not be coy here.



Still, Neeson’s comments were clearly said in the spirit of fun. Judging by his laid-back attitude while participating in this Men’s Health chat, it appears as though Neeson won’t be too affected should he receive a social media response… or a call out from McGregor himself.

Meanwhile, McGregor is slated to make his acting debut in the upcoming Road House reboot. He’ll be starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, but it’s unclear what sort of part he’ll be playing. He seems like a natural fit for a villain, but he might have the charisma to pull off a good-natured sidekick to Gyllenhaal. Time will tell. The fighter claims he plans to return to the Octagon in 2023 after his last fight in July of 2022.

In the same health-focused conversation, Liam Neeson also advocated for potatoes’ nutritional advantages – as long as they’re not dripping with butter. “I make sure there’s always a potato on my plate,” Neeson revealed. “Being Irish, potatoes get a bad rap. But it’s the butter. Potatoes are healthy. They’re good and nutritious. And they keep my people in Ireland alive!”



