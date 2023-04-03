‘Lioness’ Adds Thad Luckinbill As Recurring Role for Taylor Sheridan’s New Series

Thad Luckinbill will officially appear in a heavily recurring role alongside Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan’s latest Paramount+ original series Lioness.

Based on a factual CIA program, Lioness follows troubled yet effective Marine Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira) as she joins the agency’s Lioness Engagement Team. The CIA formed the team to bring down a terrorist organization from within. Zoe Saldaña, who both stars and serves as an executive producer, plays Joe, a station chief tasked with training and supervising the female ops team.

Luckinbill will play Kyle, a friend of Joe’s who manages a trafficking contact that the team will need. Other actors tapped to appear in Lioness include Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Michael Kelly, Bassem Youssef. Morgan Freeman also stars as the role of Edwin Mullins, America’s Secretary of State.

Luckinbill last appeared in Granite Mountain opposite Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, as well as Horse Soldiers alongside Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena. Luckinbill also sports a long list of television credits from shows like Ballers, Nikita, CSI, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds, and Rizzoli & Isles. He’s also a producing partner at Black Label Media, which produced the Sheridan-penned Sicario in 2015.

Lioness filmed partially in Spain back in January

Nicole Kidman will also appear in and EP for Lioness. Her character is Kaitlyn Meade, a distinguished CIA senior supervisor who has spent her life mingling in political circles. Meade must keep her cool as one of few women in the highest ranks of the CIA.

Back in February, Saldaña was spotted in full military garb on the filming location of Lioness in Mallorca, Spain. The images, featured by The Daily Mail, show Zoe getting dirty on set. The Guardians of the Galaxy star emerges from the water with her costars, wearing heavy tactical gear and looking tough.

In the photos, Saldaña walks around the beach with a rifle slung over her shoulder. She also rocked some large flippers attached to her side. Unclasping her helmet, Saldaña marched with her team in unison toward the wooded area.

Saldaña ruffled some feathers when she lamented her typecasting within certain big-budget franchises like Avatar and the Marvel universe. She clarified the comments later, explaining that she’s just excited to expand her creativity with these newer roles.

“I would love to set the record straight,” Saldaña told Deadline back in December. “I feel grateful and I feel like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and lean into.”