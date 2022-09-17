LOOK: Jeremy Renner Spotted Filming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 Scenes

Jeremy Renner is most well-known for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he is also a star of a thriller series. Renner was spotted filming for season 2 of the series Mayor of Kingstown.

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown was released in 2021, and is a crime/thriller show. It follows “the powerful McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” according to the synopsis.

Renner portrays Mike McLusky, the main character of the series. Season 1 premiered last November, and there has been quite some time since then. However, Renner was recently spotted filming scenes for the next season.

The actor was seen in Braddock, Pennsylvania earlier this week. He was filming rooftop scenes. So, fans of the show can probably expect some intense scenes in the upcoming season 2.

Jeremy Renner Signed onto ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Without Reading Script

Last year when the show was first airing, Renner revealed something very surprising about his process in taking the role. The actor shared that he had accepted the role without even reading the script first.

“Working with Taylor [Sheridan], as I had in the past, it’s that first and foremost, this is based on something it’s truthful and that there’s value, it’s not just entertainment for entertainment’s sake,” Renner said to Bleeding Cool. “It’ll be entertaining and thrilling. If it’s a book, you wouldn’t put it down, you’d binge-watch this if you possibly could. I promise you that that will be the case.”

The actor had filmed both Mayor of Kingstown and the Hawkeye series on Disney+. Renner isn’t quite done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe quite yet, and Hawkeye has done very well on the streaming service.

The miniseries follows Clint Barton, also known as Hawkeye, following the events of the Avengers films. The show also starred Hailee Steinfield and Florence Pugh. It has premiered just days around the same time as Mayor of Kingstown, and currently has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have been eating up the Marvel miniseries, including Hawkeye, WandaVision, and more.

Renner also spoke to Bleeding Cool about the difference between his character in Mayor of Kingstown as opposed to playing Hawkeye.

“I guess only the sense of trying to keep peace,” he said. “Maybe the ferocity in the morality, in the code of it all. One’s done in tights and a bow and arrow, and the other one’s done in an ill-fit suit. I think the intentions are always good for both characters of trying to do what’s right and trying to keep peace. I think that would be the through-line. “