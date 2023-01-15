LOOK: ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Gives Look at Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens in New Photos

Justified: City Primeval is revealing a series of new pics depicting the series star, Timothy Olyphant. The pics give us a glimpse of the long-awaited return of Olyphant’s character, franchise fan-favorite Raylan Givens.

Last year, the cable channel FX gave us all some good news when it comes to TV entertainment. The news? A revival of the popular series, Justified. With this, fans were excited to learn that Olyphant is reprising his role as Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval.

Now, the series is releasing a series of photos of the actor as the popular character. And we’re loving every single one of the awesome stills! In a recent series of Instagram posts, FX shares the pics with Justified’s Insta page. Each one depicts various images of Olyphant as Raylan Givens.

“It’s good to see Raylan givens put the hat back on,” the caption reads on one of the Insta posts. City Primeval is on the way. @justifiedfx,” the post continues.

“A picture worth 1000 Raylan quotes,” reads the caption alongside another one of the FX Instagram posts. “@justifiedfx: City Primeval is on the way.”

Timothy Olyphant Would Definitely “Show Up” For Another Justified Reboot

Recently, Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant said he would definitely “show up” if the franchise continues past City Primeval. And, the star says he’s pleased that Justified creator Graham Yost and showrunners Michael Dinner and Dave Adron remain a part of the reboot series.

“I didn’t have any concerns. I love these guys,” the Justified actor says of the group. He also adds that he is pleased to be joining executive producers Peter Leonard and Sarah Timberman yet again.

“I thought as long as we were still in the Elmore Leonard world, and the Graham Yost world that the two of them created, I just thought I’d be there for it,” Olyphant relates.

The Group Is Together Again!

In a statement about the massively popular original series, FX president of entertainment, Eric Schrier says that “Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade.”

Schrier goes on to note in the statement that the adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work was “so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast.”

The FX exec notes that bringing this group back together again in City Primeval is “thrilling.”

“To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling,” he says. “I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.