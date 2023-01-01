LOOK: Mike Rowe Teases ‘Back Breaker’ of a New ‘Dirty Jobs’ Episode

Dirty Jobs airs another new episode tonight, and according to host Mike Rowe, it’s going to be “a back breaker.”

Rowe teased the January 1st installment on his Twitter page today. Along with three photos from filming, he noted that he’ll be trying his hand at two new professions, pile jacketing and concrete cleaning.

New Dirty Job episode tonight at 8pm on Discovery and it’s awesome. First is Pile-Jacketer, and it’s a back breaker. The second is my day with Concrete-Cleaner, and it’s a ball-buster. Great guys doing essential work with lots of laughs.

Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/Jqro3dIzNK — The Real Mike Rowe (@mikeroweworks) January 1, 2023

Pile jacketers install and preserve the pilings that keep water structures such as piers and bridges standing. For that Dirty Job, Mike Rowe will work with a team in a Florida river refresh concrete surrounding the pilings of a “crumbling bridge.”

After laboring waist-deep in the water, Rowe will then showcase his talents as a concrete cleaner in North Carolina. To do that, he has to make a washout pit sparkly clean by vacuuming out all the nasty contents and then turn “toxic sludge into potable water,” according to the Dirty Jobs website. Rowe said the last gig is a real “ball-buster.”

“Great guys doing essential work with lots of laughs,” he wrote in the Tweet. “Happy New Year!”

‘Dirty Jobs’ Going Strong After Mike Rowe Brought it Back in 2022

Season 10 Episode 3 comes almost a year after Mike Rowe bought Dirty Jobs back from a decade-long hiatus. The show first aired as a mini-series in 2003 and gained so much fame that it turned into a complete Primetime Emmy nomination show.

But in 2011, the host called it quits and moved on with his career. The 2020 COVID pandemic brought him back to the concept, however. And that year, he came out with a reunion special titled Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip. He and his fans loved the return so much, that he decided to jump back into filming full-time.

“We locked down for a year and a half. And ‘essential work’ became headline news again. I started getting a lot of letters from fans of the old show, and I think the network heard from a lot of them as well. Y’know, Dirty Jobs was the granddaddy of essential working shows,” Mike Rowe told TMZ in 2021. “

“And since that was back in the headlines, it seemed like a good idea to go out and just remind people of who’s keeping the lights on and doing the kinds of jobs that make civilized life work for the rest of us,” he continued.

To catch up on the Dirty Jobs reboot, you can head to Discovery +. New episodes drop every Sunday at 8 pm C on the Discovery Channel.