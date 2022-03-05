Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Team Up With Local Hospital for $25 Million Campaign

When a Tennessee hospital asked singer Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline to help with a $25 million campaign, they knew how key it would be.

The couple’s children came into the world at the Franklin hospital, and the family’s received additional treatments there over the years.

“It is important for us to be a part of helping to facilitate the expansion of the hospital to meet the growing health care needs of our community,” Luke Bryan said.

The Tennessean reported on the new hospital campaign.

You may have heard the news that the @WMCFoundation has enlisted the support of Caroline and @LukeBryan to kick off its “More for You. Close to Home” capital campaign. They recently stopped by to say thank you to the WMC staff! #EmployeeAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/r5mNrpGhtS — Williamson Medical Center (@Williamson_Med) March 4, 2022

The hospital is about a 5-minute drive away from the couple’s home. Shoot, they live right down the road from the center at the 150-acre Red Bird Farm.

The newspaper said the “More for You. Close to Home” capital campaign was the non-profit hospital’s largest to date.

Other country stars have helped local and national hospitals, including St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Notably, Darius Rucker annually helps out the children’s hospital.

Bryans Know How Important Hospital Is To Community

The Franklin residents and stars said WMC is close to their hearts.

“The first question I asked Luke when we found our farm was how close it was to the hospital,” Caroline Bryan said. “We are thankful to have a world-class hospital like Williamson Medical Center right down the road.”

WMC was a birthplace for their children and the Bryans said they’ve “received care there many times” before.

Caroline Bryan added, “It’s an exceptional hospital that feels like home.”

The 43-year-old mother of two will serve as co-chair of the campaign alongside WMC Foundation vice president Vicki McNamara. Luke Bryan serves as an honorary chair.

Hospital Renovations Set To Start Next Month

Williamson Medical Center hopes the two-year renovation project will meet the needs of the county’s growing population. While the project will update and expand its facilities, area leaders hope it will be enough.

The suburban county has an estimated 247,000 residents and sits just south of Nashville. That population will likely double in only 18 years.

According to WMC CEO Phil Mazzuca, the hospital wants to balance that growth with being a low-cost healthcare provider. Specifically, there are two hospitals in the county for all those residents.

Hospital Thankful For Bryan, Wife Help

Mazzuca said the Foundation and community leaders appreciated Luke Bryan, wife Caroline Bryan, and McNamara’s help.

“We need to prepare now for the future so that Williamson Medical Center can provide the most advanced quality care possible for our community,” the CEO stated.

The project’s massive cost has a $189 million ballpark figure. Officials say the $25 million goal will help $150 million in bond financing from the county.

“One of the beautiful things about Williamson County is the strong collective initiative to protect the charm of this community while supporting its growth in a positive way,” Luke Bryan said.