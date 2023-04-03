Lynyrd Skynyrd Makes Emotional Statement on Loss of Gary Rossington, Addresses Future of Band

Southern rock royalty Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue touring as a band following the death of Gary Rossington on March 5. Guitarist Rossington was the last living member of the original lineup, which he helped create in the 1970s.

A new press release admits that the band didn’t know if they should keep moving forward after Rossington’s death.

“After much discussion with the band, the families of Ronnie Van Zant and Allen Collins, and Dale Rossington, the collective has reached unified support,” the statement reads. “[They] feel that continuing to perform live, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved.”

Dale Rossington, Gary’s widow, said her husband always told her that the band represented something bigger than any one member.

“Gary was always the first to say how ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person,’” Dale said. “Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was. And it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve and all the others over the years.”

She also noted that Gary remained incredibly supportive of the “new” band throughout the years.

“While he was not able to physically be onstage with the current lineup over the last couple years, he supported them in every way,” Dale said. “His dream will continue thanks to [singer] Johnny [Van Zant], [guitarist] Rickey [Medlocke] and the rest of our bandmates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Van Zant is now the longest-tenured member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, which he joined in 1987

Johnny Van Zant also offered some thoughts on his late friend, Gary.

“Gary was not only my brother, bandmate and friend. I think he loved me as much as I loved him. We would do anything for each other,” Johnny said. “We laughed, we fell, we cried and made up, and shared the stage for the last 36 years. Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen, started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans.”

The rest of the modern Lynyrd Skynyrd lineup also includes guitarist Mark “Sparky” Matejka, drummer Michael Cartellone, bassist Keith Christopher, keyboardist Peter Keys, and backing singers Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.

Guitarist Damon Johnson (Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy), stepped in around 2021 when Rossington underwent emergency heart surgery. The band hasn’t formally addressed whether Johnson will remain in the band moving forward.

Lynyrd Skynyrd recently hit the stage for their first concert without Rossington back on March 12. They said it was “one of the toughest shows of [their] lives.” Skynyrd will play a few more shows in the coming months before hitting the road with ZZ Top starting July 21.