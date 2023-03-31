Mark Wahlberg Describes His Faith As Being The ‘Most Important Aspect’ Of His Life

More than a month after discussing his personal religious beliefs publicly, Mark Wahlberg opens up about how his faith and why it is so important to him.

While speaking to Fox News Digital about his beliefs, Wahlberg declared that his faith is the most important aspect of his life. “It’s afforded me all the things that I’ve been able to accomplish in my life,” Mark declared. “My faith, my discipline.”

Mark Wahlberg revealed on Today in February 2022 that faith is everything to him. “God didn’t come to save the saints, He came to save the sinners,” he shared at the time. Although he is very open about his faith, he doesn’t go out of his way to “jam it down” anyone’s throat. “But I do not deny my faith. That’s an even bigger sin. You know, it’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.”

Wahlberg did reiterate to Fox News Digital that he does not go out of his way to push his religious beliefs on others. “I just kind of focus on me again. I don’t shy away from my faith, but I also don’t jam it down anybody’s throat.”

The actor also said he hopes that God is a movie fan. “I mean, I’ve made some movies, whether it be Boogie Nights or even Ted where, you know, they could be a bit questionable. But I also don’t want to compromise my artistic integrity. But as a parent and as a husband, those things definitely weigh into my decision-making.”

Wahlberg pointed out that when it comes to his career, he likes taking chances and risks.

Mark Wahlberg Says ‘Father Stu’ Is a ‘Love Letter’ To His Faith

Mark Wahlberg continued his discussion with Fox News Digital by declaring he’s really proud of making Father Stu, which he says is a movie that was a “love letter” to his faith.

Wahlberg also said that he hopes Father Stu viewers would receive an “uplifting message” from the 2022 film. “In these difficult times, we’re all dealing with struggle and loss, and mortality is inevitable.”

Mark Wahlberg then described Father Stu as a film that would really help people understand and embrace the importance of faith. “But there is a bigger purpose and a bigger reason for that,” he continued. “And what little suffering we’re going through, other people may be having much more difficulties and much bigger suffering and problems that they have to deal with.”

Wahlberg went on to add that Father Stu’s story is considered symbolic of his own redemption through faith.