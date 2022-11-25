Mark Wahlberg Ditches Hollywood, Lists California Home for a Fortune

Shopping for a new home this holiday season? If you happen to carry a small fortune in your back pocket, then we may just have the perfect abode for you. American film star Mark Wahlberg recently decided to ditch his Hollywood home in Beverly Hills and the massive mansion is now on the market for a jaw-dropping $28.5 million.

According to the Daily Mail, Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Hills mansion covers a massive 13,962 square feet and sits on Oak Pass Road. The home contains seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, and features black highlights and a gray roof. Some of its most lavish interior features include a $2 million gym which the actor ritually trained in for the film The Fighter, and also features a pool complete with a waterfall. However, that’s just the beginning.

If you’re lucky enough to claim this impressive estate for yourself, you’ll also have access to a home theater, a putting green, a basketball court, a thousand feet of decks, an outdoor dining area that also boasts a wood-burning pizza stove, and a three-car garage. Mark Wahlberg’s former California home, which sits on 1.7 acres of land, was previously featured on the TV show, Entourage.

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Decided to Move From Hollywood to Vegas

Per the news outlet, Mark Wahlberg decided to ditch Hollywood in favor of Las Vegas, reportedly so that he can provide his children with a “better life.” He offered more insight into that decision during an interview back in October.

At the time, he said he and his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham, were simply hoping to offer their children a fresh start. Wahlberg and Durham share four children, whose ages range between 12 and 18 years old.

Of his decision to depart his Beverly Hills home, he said, “We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for our kids. And there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

Moving away from the bustle of Hollywood should also enable the dad of four to spend more time with family. Mark Wahlberg explained that to remain “present” for his family is “the biggest challenge.”

He added, “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”

Mark Walhberg and his family now live in another well-known gated community in Las Vegas known as The Summit Club. The family purchased a lot for their new home for just $15.6 million, a steal compared to the fortune the actor is seeking in selling his former abode. The lot measures 2.5 acres. With his kids now attending a local high school in the area, he further shared, “I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting. And I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”