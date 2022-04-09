Mark Wahlberg Leaving Hollywood ‘Sooner Rather Than Later,’ Hopes to Make More ‘Meaningful Content’

Mark Wahlberg reigns in Hollywood as one of its most prominent actors, starring alongside Marvel star Tom Holland for his first 2022 film, “Uncharted,” soon to be followed by “Father Stu” on April 13th. That said, the film icon now thinks he’ll leave Hollywood “sooner rather than later” in pursuit of more “meaningful content.”

At 50 years old, the actor feels it’s becoming harder and harder to leave his family behind for months-long projects. Wahlberg explained that “the curtain” is slowly drawing to a close in regard to his career in Hollywood, during an interview with ET.

Mark Walhberg Seeks ‘Substance’ Above All Else in Future Roles

He imparted his thoughts during an exclusive with the outlet ahead of the release of “Father Stu.” The upcoming film, based on the real-life story of a washed-up boxer finding new purpose as a priest, has, in a way, influenced the film star’s perspective.

“I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me,” Wahlberg said, “in that, now, doing things like this — real substance — can help people.”

“Father Stu” is actually a “passion project” for Mark Wahlberg, a drastic turn from many of his iconic Hollywood roles, tying the actor directly to his faith as ET deemed him a “devout” Catholic. Amid filming for the upcoming movie, the father of four struggled in trying to encourage his faith in his children while also avoiding being overly assertive.

Of potential future roles, Wahlberg shared, “I definitely want to focus on making more [films like ‘Father Stu’]. I wouldn’t say just necessarily faith-based content but things that will help people.”

As such, Mark Wahlberg hopes the brand new film will “open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood to make more meaningful content.”

Mark Wahlberg Reflects on His Mother’s Death Amid Filming ‘Father Stu’

“Father Stu” seems to have become a pivotal role for Mark Wahlberg, not just in regard to his career, but also for his values and life perspective. While the upcoming film gave the actor a new perspective as to what he wants from the remainder of his career, it also saw him reflecting on his mother’s recent death amid filming.

At 78 years old, Wahlberg’s mother, Alma, passed away on May 6th of last year. She suffered from dementia ahead of her demise. Of Alma’s death, Mark Wahlberg said, “It was tough. She was very sick…We knew that it was inevitable.”

During the time he had left with his mother, he shared with Extra that he had gone home to visit her, and FaceTimed constantly.

Wahlberg’s mother died amid filming for “Father Stu” and the actor credits his role for helping him work through the grief. His character, former boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long leaned on gone during a time of struggle just as his actor was forced to do as his mother’s condition deteriorated.

“The reason why he was so effective,” Wahlberg explained, “was because he was authentic. He was speaking the truth from experience. And that’s invaluable.”