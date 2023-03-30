Mark Wahlberg Reveals How Leaving Hollywood Gave His Children a ‘Chance to Thrive’

Less than a year after moving his family from Hollywood to Las Vegas, Mark Wahlberg opens up about how the departure from their former lifestyle has helped his children to thrive.

While speaking to Fox News Digital, Mark Wahlberg spoke about relocating his family and how it was the best decision he’s made. “It’s really giving the kids a chance to thrive,” he explained. “It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there’s a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.”

Last spring, Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham put their Beverly Hills home on the market for $87.5 million. They later purchased an estate in The Summit Club, which is located in the area outside of Las Vegas called Summerlin. The actor had nothing but praise about the move and said it gave his children an opportunity to pursue goals and dreams.

“My daughter’s an equestrian,” Mark Wahlberg continued. He also pointed out that his son is a golfer. “My oldest daughter, now she’s off to college. My son’s a junior. There’s lots of opportunity here as well for me. We’re trying to create a studio. We’re trying to build the shoe factory. We want to create lots of jobs here.”

Mark Wahlberg Shares More Details About His Future Plans in Las Vegas

While continuing to chat with Fox News Digital, Mark Wahlberg said he was excited about his future in Las Vegas.

“We’re always looking for new opportunities and new adventures,” Wahlberg stated. “I hope to create a lot of opportunities here. And I moved to California originally to make movies. I’ve made three movies in the last 15 years in LA. So, as you know, it’s been difficult. The kids are really happy, and it’s all about them.”

Mark Wahlberg is also optimistic about making Las Vegas into Hollywood 2.0. He spoke about teaming up with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to help make his plans for a Vegas-based film studio come true.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for growth here,” Wahlberg continued to talk about Las Vegas. “And the government, especially our new governor, is really looking for opportunities to create jobs outside of gaming. So we’re looking to create 10,000 jobs on the studio alone.”

Wahlberg went on to add that the average salary for his new studio would be $100,000 more than what it is now. “We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost, for locals.”