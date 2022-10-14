Mark Wahlberg Speaks Out About Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

Mark Wahlberg recently packed up his family of six and moved out of Hollywood so everyone can make a new start and pursue their own dreams.

The Infinite actor sat down with The Talk on Oct. 11 and shared that he and his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham, relocated to Nevada because they thought it would give their family a “better life.”

“We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids,” he said. “And there’s a lot of opportunity here. I’m really excited about the future.”

Wahlberg and Durham share four children, Ella, 18; Michael, 16; Brendan, 13; and Grace, 12. And they all have passions of their own. He has been able to successfully establish himself as an a-lister. So he believes it’s time to “be more present” and give his kids the chance to forge their own careers.

“That is the biggest challenge,” he said. “Every free moment that I have, I’m at home.”

Mark Wahlberg Listed His Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $90 Million

In April, Mark Wahlberg listed his Beverly Hills mansion for sale for a staggering $87.5 million. He bought the 30,500-square-foot home in 2009 for only $8.25 million.

The past summer, the Oscar nominee bought 2.5 acres in a well-known Las Vegas gated community called The Summit Club for $15.6 million. The neighborhood includes “round-the-clock security” details and a “wealth” of other amenities, including a sprawling golf course.

The actor is building his family a custom home, and his kids have already started attending a local high school.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg continued. ” I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting. And I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer. This made a lot more sense for us.”

The 51-year-old will continue to act, but he also plans of following some new dreams of his own, too. In the future, he hopes to build “a shoe factory and a factory for Municipal,” which is a company he co-founded with his friend Stephen Levinson in 2020. The fashion line sells shoes, clothing, and hats.

For his main career, he said he will construct a “state-of-the-art studio” in his Nevada home to serve as a “Hollywood 2.0.”