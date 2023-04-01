Mark Wahlberg Wants to Turn Las Vegas Into ‘Hollywood 2.0’: Here’s How

New town, new adventures! Mark Wahlberg revealed how he wants to make Las Vegas into “Hollywood 2.0” by building a new film studio in Sin City.

During a recent interview with FOX Business, Wahlberg spoke about it being “absolutely” his goal to boost the film and TV industry in Las Vegas. To do this, he wants to launch a new studio that will provide jobs to thousands of people.

“We’re looking to create 10,000 jobs on the studio alone,” Mark Wahlberg explained. The average salary would be $100,000 more than what it is now. We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost, for locals.”

Wahlberg then said that after launching the studio, he believes it will attract a lot of people to Sin City. “The housing market is great,” he declared. The actor revealed that some of his employees have personally benefited from the reduced cost of living in the city.

“When I moved here, I brought probably like 15 or 20 people that work with me also moving here,” Mark Wahlberg shared. “They went from three-bedroom houses that they were really struggling to pay rent for. And now they have a six-bedroom house. And it’s, you know, half the cost.”

Wahlberg then said that he believes it’s a much better life in Las Vegas as well as more affordable than in Los Angeles.

Mark Wahlberg Owns Eight Businesses in Addition to His Acting Career

Fox News further reports that along with his acting career, Mark Wahlberg owns eight businesses. This includes his film and television production company, Closet to the Hole Productions, which was founded by the actor in 2004.

Through his production company, Wahlberg has executive-produced five HBO series. They are Entourage, Boardwalk Empire, How to Make It in America, Ballers, and McMillions. Closet to the Hole Productions has also produced various films including Patriot’s Day, Father Stu, and Lone Survivor.

Continuing to speak about Las Vegas, Mark Wahlberg stated that there is a lot of opportunity for growth in the city. “And the government, especially our new governor, is really looking for opportunities to create jobs outside of gaming.”

Wahlberg also said he wants a factory for his apparel brand, Municipal. “We want to create lots of jobs here,” the Ted star explained. “We’re always looking for new opportunities and new adventures. I hope to create of a lot of opportunity here.”

He and his brothers also recently opened a new Las Vegas location for their restaurant chain, Wahlburgers. The new location is located at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, which is inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel. The first Wahlburgers is at the Grand Bazaar Shops at the Horseshoe.