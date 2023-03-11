Matthew McConaughey And His Son Go Full Adventure Mode in Awesome Hiking Pic

Matthew McConaughey has an adventurous side to him and he was showing it off with his son in the Great Outdoors. McConaughey headed over to Twitter where he dropped an epic photo. As you can tell, it looks like a picture-perfect day for some fun in the sun. We don’t know which one of McConaughey’s sons is featured along with dear old Dad. But they probably had a good time anyway. Just take a look for yourself and take in the beauty of nature for a minute.

son up to sun down pic.twitter.com/EiIEiR8gDs — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 10, 2023

McConaughey’s fans were enjoying the photo, too. One wrote, “Life in the Wild , We must all head out to Wild”. Another fan said, “Beautiful! Enjoy”. This fan noticed the beauty in the picture and wrote, “Great picture Matthew.” All in all, the responses to McConaughey’s photographic art were positive.



But McConaughey decided to show off his son Levi’s surf injuries in a recent photo. Dad captioned the photo “Surf souvenirs” on it. Besides Levi, McConaughey’s other son is named Livingston.

Is Matthew McConaughey Going To Join The ‘Yellowstone’ World?

While McConaughey is in the news with his outdoors exploits, he’s been in the news for another reason lately. He’s been bandied about for a possible Yellowstone spin-off. Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy recently talked about McConaughey joining up with the show. All of this is a possibility and has not really happened as of yet. “With Taylor (Sheridan), creativity is endless, and we’re thinking through all of those different options and excited about many of them. And I will say, we love Matthew McConaughey,” McCarthy told Vulture in an interview. “We’ve always been big fans of his.”

There’s been some talk about Kevin Costner finishing up his time on Yellowstone and moving on to other projects. At this time, Costner is still on board and McConaughey is simply a part of a lot of talks.

Speaking of other projects, McConaughey will be playing Elvis Presley…but there is a twist to it. He’s not actually dressing up and changing his looks to appear like Presley. Austin Butler cornered that world himself. Nope, McConaughey will be lending his voice to the new animated show Agent Elvis. Priscilla Presley also will be along to provide her voice to the project. According to the show’s IMDb description, “Elvis trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country.” You can catch McConaughey in this new role over on Netflix.