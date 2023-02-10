Matthew McConaughey Announces First Children’s Book in Perfect McConaughey Fashion

On Thursday (February 9th), Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram to announce his first-ever children’s book in the most “McConaughey way.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

According to PEOPLE, McConaughey’s new book Just Because explores all of life’s little complexities through children’s eyes. In his latest Instagram post, the actor promoted Just Because by declaring, “Just because they threw a dart doesn’t mean it stuck. Just because I’ve got skills, doesn’t mean there is no luck. Just because it’s fiction, doesn’t mean it can’t be true.”

While speaking to PEOPLE about the new book, Matthew McConaughey admitted that he wasn’t planning to write a children’s book. “I didn’t make plans to write a children’s book so much as the idea of Just Because came to me one night at 2:00 a.m. as a ditty in a dream.”

McConaughey also explained that fatherhood also helped inspire Just Because. “Hanging around my own children, seeing them first make sense of the world in black and white and then maturing into understanding the more subtle realities of life, I’ve seen them slowly realize the innuendos, context, and poetry in people’s actions and feelings.”

The actor then shared that he believes Just Because will resonate with children of all ages because speaks to the kid in all of us. The new book will be released on September 12th and it is now available for pre-ordering.

Matthew McConaughey Says There’s a Possibility He’ll be Writing More Children’s Books in the Future

As he continued to share more details about Just Because, Matthew McConaughey told PEOPLE that he’s considering writing more children’s books in the future.

“As my own kids grow up and I keep learning how they’re measuring the world around them, I think it’s inevitable that I’ll follow up with some more fun approaches to living that we can all enjoy,” McConaughey explained.

Although this is his first children’s book, McConaughey has somewhat of an insight into how to approach the book genre. His wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, previously released a children’s book, Just Try One Bite. The book is about picky-eating parents who are confronted by their children to eat healthier. They introduce the parents to broccoli and kale. This results in total chaos that includes over-the-top gagging and more dramatic reactions.

Camila also spoke to PEOPLE about the meaning behind her children’s book. “It’s all about balance,” Camila said. “If parents take the time to talk to their children about healthy eating then they will grow up to be adults with healthier habits. And having conversations about balance allows for an open dialogue between parents and children.”