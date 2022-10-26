Matthew McConaughey Announces Secret Concert You Can Attend by Solving Poems From His Bourbon’s Instagram

Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey is heading down under for a secret show, and you could go too, depending on your puzzle skills.

According to reports, fans can attend the exclusive concert next month, but there’s a catch. You’ll have to correctly guess the location by solving a series of cryptic poems. The clues will be posted on Wild Turkey’s official Instagram page.

The show will be headlined by Aussie rockers Boy & Bear. The band will also select fans who solve the poem to attend the concert. At the show, they’ll be congratulated by the Oscar winner himself.

“Trusting yourself, your instincts and spirit are the key to discovery and will always lead you down the right path in life, or a road up north,” the legendary actor said in a statement.

He continued: “For this reason, Wild Turkey and Boy & Bear are challenging Aussies to let go of the monotony of the last few years and let yourselves discover again.”

The “True Detective” star continued: “The Discovery Series Acoustic Session fuels this spirit. However, it’s more than discovery; it’s for the love of the wilderness, and the enjoyment of bourbon and, most of all, music.

“So, sit back, check into the words and Trust Your Spirit – I’ll be waiting patiently to congratulate those who take on the journey. Those who trust their spirit and make the discovery will have the chance to experience the exclusive and intimate set – all with a drink in hand.”

In 2019, the 52-year-old appeared in a promotional campaign with Chris and Cam Grant when they built a remote structure in the wilderness called The Reserve with their company Unyoked, which designs sustainable off-grid cabins.

In an interview, the Aussies brothers said the experience was “surreal.”

Matthew McConaughey hangs with Formula 1 champ

“Cam and I weren’t out there fishing for it, he came to us,” Grant said about working with the Texan. “I think when we came across his desk it just piqued his interest.”

Although McConaughey grew up in Texas, he also spent time in the Australian outback as a teenager. As a result, his love for the outdoors was already instilled in him when he began the collaboration.

Recently, McConaughey stopped by the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix race in Austin to say hey to F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

After the event, McConaughey tweeted several photos from the race. In one snap, he’s hugging Hamilton in one and shaking hands with the champion in the other snapshot. The actor captioned the pictures “latestbreaker Lewis Hamilton” and tagged F1’s social media.

Hamilton and McConaughey have been friends since 2019 when McConaughey helped Hamilton celebrate when the driver won the world championship in Austin. Then earlier this summer, Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, attended the French Grand Prix at the track in Le Castellet. They both stopped by the paddock to tell Hamilton hello.