Matthew McConaughey Brings Out the Bongos for New Video

Actor Matthew McConaughey decided to bring out the bongos in this latest video where he’s talking about a life situation. While he brings those bongos out, we don’t see him play them at all. Instead, he mentions about an intervention that happened when he was a young man. This video also acts as a teaser for McConaughey’s “Art of Livin” event on April 24. This will be a one-day virtual event that will be free to attend. Besides McConaughey, others scheduled to appear include Anthony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, Marie Forleo, and Trent Shelton

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Recently, McConaughey’s mother got on an Instagram Live with her son. While on there, she shared some of the wisdom that she offered him as a little boy. Camila Alves McConaughey, Matthews wife, asked Kay, McConaughey’s mother and Camila’s mother-in-law, about this wisdom. “I wanted to tell people about a saying that I said to my three boys over the years,” Kay said. “It’s ‘Are you going to see the rose in the vase or the dust on the table?'” She said that she’d say this phrase many times to her son.

Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi Makes Appearance At Paris Fashion Show With His Mother Camila

Speaking of sons and mothers, recently, Matthew and Camila’s 14-year-old son Levi made an appearance at a Stella McCartney fashion show in Paris. Amazingly enough, Levi is starting to really look like his father. Levi attended the show with his younger sister Vida, 12, and his mother, who is a mdel in her own right. The journey to France was full of turbulence. The McConaugheys were aboard a Lufthansa flight that dropped 4,000 feet in the air. Seven people had to go to the hospital after the Austin-to-Frankfurt flight made a stop in Washington, D.C

Last year, McConaughey published a children’s book titled Just Because. The Dazed and Confused actor said that he didn’t plan on writing a children;s book at all. He told PEOPLE that the idea came to him “one night at 2:00 a.m. as a ditty in a dream.”

McConaughey also reflected back on his father’s death. He recalled the situation and what happened to his father, Jim. He died while havng sex. McConaughey wrote in his boo Greenlights, “I got a call from my mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”