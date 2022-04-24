Matthew McConaughey Called Out by WWE Superstar for Wrestlemania Match: ‘I’m Gonna F–k You Up’

Riding high from his Wrestlemania 38 match with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, WWE superstar Kevin Owens directly challenged another entertainment legend for a match at next year’s event: Matthew McConaughey.

Despite currently being involved in a feud with Ezekiel, “The Prizefighter” Kevin Owens wants to face Hollywood icon Matthew McConaughey at ‘The Showcase of the Immortals’ in Los Angeles next April. The fun idea arose from an interaction Owens had with McConaughey after a taped WWE show recently. Owens was speaking about non-wrestling celebrities trying their hand at the business in a podcast called After The Bell when he originally told the McConaughey story.

“I remember not long after that [McConaughey attending a WWE show] he talked about how he’d love to do something in WWE. I don’t know him at all, but to me he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. We welcome people like that in our industry any time,” Owens said.

Matthew McConaughey has previously hinted at working with the WWE

The podcast host then joked that maybe the epic crossover match could come true. So Owens responded with a challenge. “Ok, yeah, if we’re speaking things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me, McConaughey!” Owens said in kayfabe character. “I’m gonna f**k you up!”

Who knows if the 52-year-old actor will accept the epic athletic challenge, but the gauntlet has been laid down. Plus, celebrities crossing over into wrestling, especially at WWE’s prestigious Wrestlemania, is nothing new. Last year, Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul both competed in matches. Other celebrities like Snooki, Lawrence Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, and Bad Bunny competed in various WWE events, as well, over the years. And not to mention, Los Angeles’ beautiful new SoFi Stadium will host Wrestlemania 39 next April. So, don’t be surprised to see a handful of celebrity appearances.

Matthew McConaughey, himself, has actually expressed interest in the WWE in years past.

“I’ll say… not too much, because as you know, you can’t say too much about these things, but it is, it is something that interests me,” McConaughey said of the world of wrestling just last year, per WWE.

