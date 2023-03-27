Matthew McConaughey Congratulates Texas Longhorns Even Though They Were Just ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’

Following Texas’ big loss against Miami, Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter to praise the Longhorns for a great 2022-2023 season.

“Hell of a season men,” Matthew McConaughey declared. Congrats to you, coach [Rodney] Terry, staff, and Longhorn Nation. The relentless pursuit continues. Hook em.”

hell of a season men. Congrats to you, coach Terry, staff, and Longhorn Nation. The relentless pursuit continues. Hook em.🤘 — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 27, 2023

Texas Longhorns Men’s Basketball team fell to the Miami Hurricanes 88 to 81 during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday (March 26th). The Longhorns finished the season with a 29-9 record.

Sources have revealed to ESPN that, despite the team’s loss over the weekend, Texas is planning to offer interim head coach Terry a five-year contract to be the school’s full-time coach. Terry has been the interim head coach since former head coach Chris Beard was suspended in December 2022 and ultimately fired. Terry led the team to the Big 12 conference tournament championship as well as making the team the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

When asked about his potential future as head coach for Texas, Terry admitted he hasn’t had a lot of time to give a lot of thought to the possibility. “I’ve been so wrapped up and invested in my team,” Terry shared. “Again, I love these guys. Not only will I just love these guys for the time I got to coach them, I’ll love them for the rest of their lives. I’ll be at their weddings. I’ll be talking to those guys when they have their firstborn.”

Terry went on to add that the experience has been about the team. “I enjoyed every single day of this journey with this group. I’m going to really miss — I’m going to really miss working with this group.”

Matthew McConaughey Returns to the University of Texas as a Co-Professor in a Commercial Class

Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey is back at the University of Texas to co-teach a class on commercials. According to CBS News, the actor is teaching a class called Script to Screen: Commercials.

McConaughey is notably co-teaching the class with lecturer and director Scott Rice as well as associate professor Laura Bright. The actor and Rice have notably instructed another Script to Screen together in the past. The classes teach students about film producing as well as directing from “guidance on pitching to the ins and outs of founding a production company.”

Matthew McConaughey has a history with the University of Texas. The actor graduated with a bachelor of science in radio, television, and film from the school in 1993. In 2015, he returned as a visiting professor and served as the school’s “Minister of Culture.” He then became an official professor of practice at the school’s Moody College of Communication in 2019.