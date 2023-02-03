Matthew McConaughey Consulted a Fortune Teller Before Starring in Fan Favorite Film

Matthew McConaughey has played a lot of iconic roles, but one of his fan-favorite flicks is the rom-com, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. However, the Interstellar star nearly passed on the project. If not for a little divination while on a stroll to convince him to take the role of ad exec Benjamin Barry.

“I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair. “Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, ‘Can I tell you your fortune real quick?’

“I was like, ‘Yeah, man. Sure,’ ” McConaughey remembered. “He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money.’ “

Initially, McConaughey was astounded by the enigmatic stranger’s prediction. However, it left a lasting imprint on his consciousness. “I remember thinking, Did the studio hire this guy?” he quipped. “I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration,” he recalled. The guru certainly pushed him over the edge.”I think I even accepted the offer the next day.”

It’s been 20 years since Matthew McConaughey starred in the beloved rom-com

The Vanity Fair piece celebrates the 20-year anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It profiles not just McConaughey, but co-star Kate Hudson and other behind-the-scenes figures. Screenwriter Burr Steers revealed that Hudson nearly wasn’t cast in the lead female role. The studio had their sites set on someone else altogether.

“Initially Gwyneth [Paltrow] was attached to it, and then at some point, she must have had a conflict and had to pull out,” Steers explained. Once Hudson stepped into the role of Andie, the quest to find her perfect co-star was on.

“We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy. The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along,” Hudson explained.

So with sequels and reboots being all the rage, is there a chance to see how McConaughey and Hudson’s characters are turned out? “There’s nothing in the works,” Hudson told Vanity Fair. Still, there’s always a chance fans will get to catch up with Andie and Ben over two decades later. “I love working with Matthew, so I’m sure at some point we’ll work together again,” she added.

Hudson even has a sequel idea, of sorts. “My hope is that [Andie and Ben] are happy, they’ve got a bunch of kids, they got married, and they’re still playing Bulls*** with his parents. If there was a sequel, I’m sure there would be some conflict in there somewhere.”