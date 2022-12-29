Matthew McConaughey Describes How Christmas Presents Work in His Family

Hard to believe, but it gets crazy come Christmas time at the Matthew McConaughey household. The Academy Award-winning actor recently described the holiday scene in a short clip he posted on Instagram.

Yes, Matthew McConaughey and the family go all out on presents. The kids wake up at the crack of dawn to “see if Santa came.” Sounds like millions of households across the country,

But the Texan says the present unwrapping at his house takes hours. It’s like a gifting vigil. And don’t blame Santa or the three McConaughey kids. It’s his mother’s fault. It seems his soon-to-be 91-year-old mom loves a lot of presents. Seriously, who doesn’t?

“The present opening ends at about 4:30 p,m.,” Matthew McConaughey says in the video. He’s wearing his cowboy hat and appears to be sitting on his back porch in Austin, Texas.

“Why you might ask,” he says. “In our family, especially our mother, the quantity of gifts is much more important than the quality of gifts.”

Then McConaughey takes a sidebar and recalls how he told his fans a year ago about the present unwrapping. It’s required that “we all have to stop and watch one person open the gift and give undivided attention with the gift opening.” This is probably the case with most adults, although kids don’t typically stop ripping off wrapping paper until they reach the bottom of the gift pile.

The Texan explains the type of gifts he buys his mother. Hint, they’re not expensive. Remember the emphasis on quantity.

“What we do with my mom, we get her shampoo and conditioner,” he said. “But you don’t put those two in the same box. You get a really nice wrapped box of shampoo and a really nice wrapped box of conditioner.”

Then Matthew McConaughey grins at this next thought. He’ll find a coveted light blue Tiffany box. But rather than put a nice bracelet or pair of earrings in it, he’ll drop in a box of Q Tips. Then he started laughing about wrapping a “BIC writing pen.” Just what a girl wants. If you want to splurge, you can buy a fancy four-color click BIC pen for $8 on Amazon. McConaughey said he even wrapped a couple of postage stamps. Something tells us he may be exaggerating.

“Ma Mac is most happy when she has the most presents to open,” says her youngest son. “So we make sure she has the most presents to open.” Then he pauses for several seconds.

“She gets a lot of toiletries.”

Now, imagine what Matthew McConaughey may do for Ma Mac on Jan. 7. That’s when his mother turns 91. Surely, she’ll receive more than shampoo and conditioner.