Matthew McConaughey Encourages Texas Basketball To ‘Make a Stance’ in the Tournament

In case you did not know, then actor Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest fans of Texas sports. Specifically, the University of Texas. Sunday also happened to be Selection Sunday for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Upon hearing that the Texas Longhorns would indeed be part of March Madness, the University of Texas fan sent out some orders. Well, maybe they were hopes too for Matthew McConaughey and the legion of Texas sports fans.

Matthew McConaughey Offers Words Of Support For Texas Basketball

As you can tell from the picture, it looks like “Coach” McConaughey was holding court with the team. We don’t know when exactly this was taken. But Texas sports fans probably hope that he was giving the players some words of wisdom.

It’s been a solid first season for Texas Coach Chris Beard. He took over for Shaka Smart and led the Longhorns to a 20-win season. They’ll hope to find some energy and hope for a good run when March Madness kicks into high gear on Thursday. Right now, they are 21-11 overall and trying to shake loose from a three-game losing streak. The Longhorns’ most recent loss was to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament.

But they will play Virginia Tech on Friday. That’s in first-round play of the NCAA Men’s Tournament in Milwaukee.

Actor Also Offers Support For Texas Women’s Basketball Squad

Now lest you think he didn’t notice what the Texas women’s basketball team did on Sunday afternoon. They went out and won the Big 12 Women’s Tournament championship. In fact, they managed to get past No. 4-ranked Baylor to win it and they’ll go on to the NCAA Women’s Tournament, too.

This is a major win for the Texas women’s basketball program. They haven’t won the Big 12 tournament championship since 2003. Jody Conradt was the coach and backbone for many wins in the Southwest Conference days. They were powerhouses in the 1980s and ’90s. In fact, they won regular-season and tournament titles between 1983-90.

And yes, he has more sports love for other teams in Austin. For instance, there is the Austin FC Major League Soccer team. He happened to show up on the Opening Day of the 2022 season for Austin FC.

Matthew McConaughey calls Texas home, as you know, and supports many college and pro sports teams in the state. His love of the University of Texas Longhorns football team is well documented. His recent Super Bowl commercial, which features him as an astronaut bored with space, did quite well.