matthew-mcconaughey-exits-partnership-with-wild-turkey

No, this isn’t a festive event. On New Year’s Eve, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey part ways. The Academy Award-winning actor no longer will be affiliated with Longbranch Bourbon.

You can still buy the bourbon, but the bottle no longer will feature the Matthew McConaughey signature.

Yahoo reached officials at Wild Turkey to confirm this whiskey divorce.

“At the end of 2022, our existing contract with Matthew will expire and our teams will amicably part ways,” the reps told Yahoo. “While our formal partnership for Wild Turkey and Longbranch will end, Matthew will always be family. Thanks to Matthew’s creative vision along with Eddie Russell’s mastery of whiskey, we set the stage for Longbranch to continue to be an important part of the portfolio.”

McConaughey joined Wild Turkey as a creative director back in 2016. Yes, McConaughey can act, write, teach and help create top shelf liquor. He and Eddie Russell, who is a master distiller at Wild Turkey, came up with Longbranch, a “rare, small-batch bourbon.” It’s an eight-year-old Wild Turkey that infuses the bourbon with flavors of both Kentucky and Texas. The description also said it’s “refined with Texas mesquite and oak charcoals for deeper flavor and complexity. The aroma is a balanced blend of vanilla and spice.”

Several years ago, McConaughey said he wanted to be more than a spokesman with the company.

“Very early on, I brought up to them that I didn’t want to just be the hired hand that comes in and puts my face and voice. That’s worth something, but I wanted to be a part of the creative,” McConaughey told Forbes.

And the Matthew McConaughey signature on the label was a big deal. It’s the first time a signature other than Eddie’s or his father, Jimmy Russell, ever appeared on a Wild Turkey-branded bottle.

Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats will open to the public in March. It’s a luxury camping resort in the Texas Hill Country about an hour’s drive from McConaughey’s home in Austin. The ranch still brands itself as a Matthew McConaughey kind of place. But it’ll just be Longbranch when it opens.

Just weeks ago, McConaughey still was talking up Longbranch.

“Different drinks give people different frequencies for their creative thoughts,” the actor told Yahoo. “Sipping some Longbranch…if I’ve got some ideas, letting them come to my mind is on par with the feeling I get when I’m behind the wheel of my car driving somewhere. Not when I’m driving, because I’m not drinking and driving. But that feeling of driving on an open road is a relaxing feeling. It helps creative thoughts come to me very easily.”

Matthew McConaughey wasn’t the only celebrity with an alcohol deal. Other celebrities who have liquor endorsement agreements include Ryan Reynolds, Kendall Jenner, George Clooney, Peyton Manning and Dwayne Johnson.