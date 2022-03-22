Matthew McConaughey’s Family: Meet His Wife and Kids

When Matthew McConaughey isn’t dedicating time to his films, books, TV series, and UT Austin football, you’ll certainly find him spending time with his gorgeous family. Let’s get to know them a little bit.

Who Is Camila Alves?

Camila Alves is the wife of Matthew McConaughey. She was born in Brazil on January 28, 1982, and moved to the United States at 15 years old. Per The List, she didn’t speak much English at the time but learned while working as a maid and restaurant server.

At age 19, Camila moved from Los Angeles to New York City to become a model. She started a successful career there, eventually appearing on television as well in “Shear Genius” on Bravo. Camila hosted the third season in 2010, according to The Sun.

But Camila also made her mark as a designer and entrepreneur. In 2008, she launched her brand, Muxo, which mostly focused on purse designs at the time. Now, Matthew McConaughey’s wife boasts her own lifestyle website, with practical tips for working women. And, she’s partnered with Agatha Achindu to create Yummy Spoonfuls, a line of frozen, organic baby food.

How did Matthew McConaughey meet his wife?

Matthew McConaughey met his wife, Camila Alves, back in 2006 at Joan’s Club in California, per Newsweek. He claims it was love at first sight, though Camila took a little longer to warm up to Matthew. The couple really started bonding when they each learned the other person spoke Portuguese, however.

From there, McConaughey kept asking Camila out on date after date.

“We went out on our first date three nights later and I knew then that the next night I wanted to go on another date … And I’ve been wanting to go on a date with her for the last nine years. And not with anybody else,” McConaughey told People magazine.

They fell in love, and two years after they met, welcomed their oldest son, Levi. He was born in 2008 and is now 13 years old. Then, in 2010, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcomed their daughter Vida to the family. She’s now 12 years old.

On June 9, 2012, Matthew and Camila finally got married. And just six months later, they welcomed their son Livingston into the world. Little Livingston is now nine years old.

What we know about Matthew McConaughey’s three children

Back in December 2021, Matthew McConaughey shared the sweetest family photo for the world premiere of “Sing 2,” his newest movie. See the beautiful family for yourself below.

While we don’t know much individually about the kids, Camila did share that her children love photography. She posted a photo of them back in December 2020 doing a photo shoot with Matthew as the model.

“Because of quarantine, we couldn’t do normal photoshoots so our kids have become the professional photographers for Matthew’s latest magazine covers! It’s amazing to see what they have done! Very proud!!” Camila captioned the post.

Matthew told People about the kids’ “passion for photography” back in 2020. “They’re into it — all three (of the kids). They’re becoming a production crew. It’s very cool, (and) they’re starting to get kind of good at it.”

He also added a little bit more detail about each kid’s preferred hobby outside of photography.

“They’re becoming pretty good storytellers [too],” Matthew McConaughey said. “Our youngest one will come fill us in: ‘Oh, I’m on chapter two …’ Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. … For Levi it’s probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, ‘Oh, that’s Hans Zimmer,’ or ‘That’s John Williams,’ which is really cool.”

The Oscar-winning actor on fatherhood

In several interviews over the years, Matthew McConaughey has revealed how much fatherhood means to him. “It’s the one thing I’ve always wanted to be,” he told GQ in November 2014. “Never is a man more of a man than when he is the father of a newborn … You know what’s important.”

Being a dad changed him, of course, in many ways. “I definitely got more selfish,” he told GQ. “And at the same time, I think I got more compassionate.”

In his book, “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey shared an excerpt about his dreams of being a dad. “In my 8-year-old mind, what I noticed at that time, was every man that I had said ‘sir’ to — the common denominator was they were all fathers, and I remember saying, ‘That’s when you’ve made it. That’s when you’ve succeeded in life, when you become a father.’ From that day on it was very clear to me the one thing I knew I always wanted to be.”