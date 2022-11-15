Matthew McConaughey Fuels Speculation About Bid for NFL Team With MNF Reaction

We all know who Matthew McConaughey roots for when it comes to college football. The die-hard Texas Longhorns fan has never been shy about making his love for the team known. Now, it looks like the actor has thoughts on the NFL.

During Monday night football, the Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated season came to a screeching halt when the Washington Commanders gave them their first loss in a hard-fought 32-21 win. After the stunning upset, the Oscar-winning actor took to Twitter to give his two cents on the game.

“Hail to @Commanders …look out here they come,” he wrote on the platform.

However, rumors have started circulating that McConaughey wants to be more than a fan. Some outlets report that he is eyeing the title of co-owner/investor for the Washington Commanders.

According to a source close to the actor, McConaughey is “exploring that possibility of either leading a team or joining one” in a bid to purchase the NFL franchise. The source adds that the actor is in the “early stages and is looking at all his options.”

However, the officials with Commanders have yet to confirm or deny any of the rumors. “We are not commenting on who has or has not expressed interest,” the Commanders said.

Matthew McConaughey eyes potential bid at Commanders ownership with Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z

Earlier this month, current Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder revealed that they retained Bank of America Securities to look into a potential sale.

Snyder and others have faced multiple investigations, including a congressional probe and two NFL inquiries into harmful workplace environments and allegations of sexual harassment.

Dan Snyder has been controversial for most of his 20 years of ownership. For instance, he had to give up the team’s day-to-day operations as part of an agreement with the NFL. So instead, Tanya Snyder took on the role.

As for McConaughey, the 53-year-old has been a Washington football fan since childhood. Now it looks like his childhood dream of owning a football team might come true. Outlets say he is one of several potential bidders for the nearly century-old franchise.

“Matthew has always been a huge fan and his ties with the team go way back,” a source close to the Texas native revealed. “They support his foundation and he’s good pals with Dan Snyder — he and [wife Camilla Alves] were on Dan’s yacht over the Super Bowl last year.”

In addition, Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z also have expressed ownership interest. TMZ spotted the billionaires meeting for a meal in Los Angeles. Moreover, NBA star Kevin Durant also told ESPN that he was interested in joining a bid for the team.

McConaughey is already part of his hometown Austin FC’s ownership group, a second-year MLS franchise.