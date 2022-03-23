Matthew McConaughey & His Wife Don’t Remember Their Wedding Date

Superstar Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey can remember his lines on a movie set, but he can’t remember his own wedding date. No problem, though; his wife of 10 years Camila Alves can’t seem to remember either.

“Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage. We go back and forth all the time,” Alves told ET Online, surprised to learn that their diamond wedding anniversary is coming up this summer.

Apparently the forgetfulness has been a running joke for years in the McConaughey-Alves household. Alves recalled one such incident: during a party one evening, the pair had to rely on an old wedding party favor as a reminder.

“I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, ‘No, you got the date wrong.’ And he goes, ‘No, you got the date wrong. We’re going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I’m looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies. I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there – I started cracking up so bad – it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong,” Alves laughed.

Matthew McConaughey super-fans probably know that he and Alves got married on June 9, 2012. When reminded in the interview of her anniversary, Alves said she should probably write it down.

“OK, I need to write it down. Somebody write it down. I need a reminder for this,” the model, 40, said.

McConaughey and Alves may have married a decade ago, but they have been together much longer. The couple, who share three children — Levi, 13, Vida, 12, and Livingston, 9, — met in a club in 2006. But it wasn’t exactly a fairytale beginning.

“I had just [broken up] with somebody in the industry six months, maybe seven months before [we met]; another actor actually,” Alves said. “I was just terrified of anybody in the industry. So when he actually invited me to have margaritas, I was like, ‘No thank you. Nope, nope, I’m good. I’m going to sit right here.’ I’m turning my back to the table, but he got up, came over, and talked.”

Matthew McConaughey may not know his own wedding date, but he does know how to make marriage work. In a 2021 podcast interview, the actor gave his thoughts on sticking with partners through the tough times.

“One of the great things about marriage, and it doesn’t always happen this way, but when you fall down, and you’re just dating, or someone does something you don’t like, you immediately go ‘This is a sign of things to come, I need to get out.’ You get married, you fall down, you don’t pull the parachute immediately. You go ‘Hey, we’re in this to try and make this work,” McConaughey said.