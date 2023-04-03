Matthew McConaughey Makes Surprise Appearance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards Following ‘Yellowstone’ Franchise News

Days after it was confirmed that he will be starring in a new Yellowstone spin-off, Matthew McConaughey makes a surprise appearance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Us Magazine reports at the start of the big awards show, co-house Kelsea Ballerini unveiled a new award. “The first award is coming up, and since this is our first show in Texas, we are proud to present our brand new, custom-made, Texas CMT trophy,” Ballerini said.

While it didn’t look any different than a standard CMT Music Award, Ballerini explained there’s more to it. “I know what you’re thinking. That is the regular CMT trophy, but I assure you it’s as Texas as it gets,” she noted. The country music hitmaker then hit a red button at the base of the award and Matthew McConaughey’s well-known Dazed and Confuse line “Alright, alright, alright” played in the speakers.

“Yeah, that’s right. It’s the CMMT award,” Ballerini continued. “The extra M stands for McConaughey. Let’s hand one of these babies out.”

Matthew McConaughey then popped up on the Moody Center’s big stage screen. “Yes, Kelsea,” he declared. “Thank you. I will take one of those.”

Ballerini stopped Matthew McConaughey in his tracks by stating he needed to work for the award. “No, no, sorry, Matthew. You’ve gotta win them just like everyone else!” she added. Then she welcomed the next presenter onto the stage.

‘Yellowstone’ Stars React to Matthew McConaughey Joining the Franchise

Meanwhile, some of the Yellowstone stars spoke about Matthew McConaughey joining the western series franchise.

While on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards, Ian Bohen shared his thoughts about McConaughey. “I’ve never met him,” Bohen admitted. “But he seems like a really great guy.”

During PaleyFest, Dawn Olivieri (who plays Sarah Atwood) stated that she wants to join the spin-off starring McConaughey. “The one with Matthew McConaughey! Well, alright. Alright. Alright. No, that’s the only one. That’s the only one. No, no exceptions.”

McConaughey has been rumored to be joining Yellowstone since earlier this year. This was amid gossip about Kevin Costner supposedly not wanting to work on the show as much anymore. Paramount had addressed the rumor of the award-winning actor’s involvement in the franchise not fully confirming the rumor was true. The production company did say, “Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

However, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Chris McCarthy confirmed that McConaughey would be in the upcoming spin-off. He didn’t reveal any other details about the spin-off. McCarthy also said that Yellowstone wouldn’t be what it is today without Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. “We hope that that stays for a long time to come.”