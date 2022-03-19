Matthew McConaughey Movies in Order: The Full List

“Alright, alright, alright,” Outsiders. Who’s ready for a comprehensive list of Matthew McConaughey movies in order from old to new?

It’s been nearly three decades since Matthew McConaughey jumped onto the silver screen with his Dazed and Confused debut. And we could argue that the actor hasn’t made a bad movie since—because there is no genre that the man hasn’t mastered.

We’ve swooned over McConaughey in romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 days, laughed with him in comedies like Dazed and Confused, and cried with him in dramas like Dallas Buyers Club. And all movie buffs know it’s always an honor to watch him tackle a new role.

So if you don’t have anything better to do (and really, what’s better than a McConaughey movie?), may we suggest you binge-watch all of his works? Read on to see all the movies you can add to your marathon.

Matthew McConaughey Movies in Order

Dazed and Confused (1993)

(1993) My Boyfriend’s Back (1993)

(1993) Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994)

(1994) Angels in the Outfield (1994)

(1994) Boys on the Side (1995)

(1995) Glory Daze (1995)

(1995) Scorpion Spring (1995)

(1995) Submission (1995)

(1995) Judgement (1995)

(1995) Lone Star (1996)

(1996) A Time to Kill (1996)

(1996) Larger Than Life (1996)

(1996) Contact (1997)

(1997) Amistad (1997)

(1997) The Newton Boys (1998)

(1998) Making Sandwiches (1998)

(1998) Welcome to Hollywood (1998)

(1998) The Rebel (1998)

(1998) EdTV (1999)

(1999) Bonne Nuit (1999)

(1999) U-571 (2000) The Wedding Planner (2001)

(2001) Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001)

(2001) Frailty (2001)

(2001) Reign of Fire (2002)

(2002) Tiptoes (2002)

(2002) How to Lose a Guy in 10 days (2003)

(2003) Paparazzi (2004)

(2004) Sahara (2005)

(2005) Two for the Money (2005)

(2005) Failure to Launch (2006)

(2006) We Are Marshall (2006)

(2006) Fool’s Gold (2008)

(2008) Tropic Thunder (2008)

(2008) Surfer, Dude (2008)

(2008) Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

(2009) The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

(2011) Bernie (2011)

(2011) Killer Joe (2011)

(2011) The Paperboy (2012)

(2012) Mud (2012)

(2012) Magic Mike (2012)

(2012) Dallas Buyers Club (2013) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

(2013) Interstellar (2014)

(2014) The Sea of Trees (2015)

(2015) Free State of Jones (2016)

(2016) Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)

(2016) Sing (2016)

(2016) Lincoln: Crafted (2016)

(2016) Gold (2016)

(2016) The Dark Tower (2017)

(2017) White Boy Rick (2018)

(2018) Serenity (2019)

(2019) The Beach Bum (2019)

(2019) Between Two Ferns: The Movie (2019)

(2019) The Gentlemen (2019)

(2019) Sing 2 (2021)

(2021) Come Home (2021)

Okay, with 58 films and (hopefully) counting, we admit that it may be hard to set aside the time to catch them all. But there are three Matthew McConaughey movies you absolutely can’t miss.

Dallas Buyers Club

According to the Academy Awards, Dallas Buyers Club is Matthew McConaughey’s best role to date. In 2014, the actor won his one and only Oscar for playing Ron Woodroof in this tear-jerker. And aside from his performance, the movie also took home two other trophies for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

The movie follows the true story of Woodroof, a 1980’s stage 4 AIDS patient who smuggles unapproved medications into Texas to give himself and other patients a chance at surviving the disease. And along the way, he meets Rayon (Jared Leto), a trans woman who is also HIV positive.

The movie pushed Matthew McConaughey to the extreme, and not only with his acting chops. To play the part, McConaughey had to drop 50 lbs by living off of a diet that consisted solely of vegetables, egg whites, fish, and tapioca pudding.

And to really do justice to Woodroof’s struggle, McConaughey also skipped working out for five months.

“It was my responsibility,” he told Joe Rogan in 2020. “If I looked how I look now and played Ron Woodroof from Dallas Buyers Club, you are out of the movie the first frame.”

Wolf of Wallstreet

Matthew McConaughey only got six minutes of screen time in this flick, but he still managed to steal the show.

In the Oscar-nominated flick, the actor played senior broker Mark Hanna, the guy who first leads Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort into his chaotic life of sex, drugs, and crime.

The part solidified McConaughey’s status as a Hollywood legend for reasons that only Howard Stern can truly put into words.

“Go on Google, everybody. And just Google ‘Matthew McConaughey in Wolf of Wallstreet. And watch that f***ing scene and tell me you’re not f***ing memorized.” he said while interviewing McConaughey in 2020. “When he’s teaching Leonardo DiCaprio about how to survive on Wallstreet, it’s the greatest thing ever. Was that something off the top of your head or was it scripted like that?”

Interstellar

And, of course, we can’t forget Interstellar, McConaughey’s highest-grossing movie of all time. In this space epic, the actor pairs up with Christopher Nolan to tell the emotional tale of Cooper, a father desperate to save humanity by traveling through a wormhole to find a new home as Earth slowly dies.

The actor once again breaks our hearts as Cooper struggles with abandoning his children and is forced to watch them grow up while he traverses time and space.

At three hours long, this flick requires a true time commitment. But you won’t be disappointed as you watch Matthew McConaughy truly nail every single minute of his role.